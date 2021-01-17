Chaos engulfs airport as Navalny returns home to confront Putin

REUTERS

MOSCOW – Five months after surviving an assassination attempt, the Russian opposition leader, Alexei Navalny, returned to Russia on Sunday amid chaotic scenes as cops – some dressed in riot gear – arrested supporters and tried to prevent people from entering the airport where their returning hero was due to land .

A German medical rescue plane evacuated Navalny from Russia in August while he lay in a coma. He returned to the low-budget Russian airline, Pobeda, five months later. The flight eventually landed after circling Moscow for about an hour when authorities refused to allow it to enter Vnukovo as scheduled.

Putin tried to dismiss Navalny as just a “blogger,” but it’s a difficult claim to make with a straight face when law enforcement deploys dozens of police vehicles to greet you at an airport that has sunk into anarchy with cops trying to rally supporters. and reporters exited the building after many made their way inside.

Several thousand supporters stood outside Vnukovo airport chanting “Russia will be free!” Just ten minutes before Navalny’s plane landed, four riot cops dragged a young woman away from the airport, her long hair trailing along the ground and she was screaming at the top of her lungs.

Over time, there was still no sign of the flight from Navalny to Vnukovo. Flight trackers showed the plane departing from the besieged airport. Eventually word leaked that Navalny’s plane was being redirected to Sheremetyevo, a Moscow airport that was not surrounded by Navalny supporters.

Navalny supporters celebrated as she landed, mocking authorities for forcing the flight to be redirected: “We scared them! They are afraid of us!

The prospect of another assassination attempt threatens his return, but his supporters say he’s doing the right thing.

A politician can only gain the confidence of a nation on the ground, not in exile. Navalny’s friends and allies tell the Daily Beast that no one has tried to dissuade him from the plan, and they say his return marks a new phase of an even more intense struggle against President Vladimir Putin.

Navalny’s senior lieutenant Lyubov Sobol was snatched by Putin officials from Vnukovo on Sunday as she waited for her flight to land. She was arrested along with dozens of Navalny supporters. A group of police entered the crowd. “Take that one and take the blond one,” one of the officers said. As they quickly drove away from the arrival area and got into a police vehicle parked outside, Sobol asked, “Why are you detaining me?”

Earlier in the week, Sobol spoke to The Daily Beast: “Authorities seem hysterical about Navalny’s return, they are releasing statements late at night about his inevitable arrest,” she said. “[But] it won’t interrupt our agenda and Navalny and our team have huge plans.

One of those plans is for Sobol to run in this year’s parliamentary election, and she has played down talks about further efforts to kill her colleague.

“We see no reason to talk about another Alexei assassination attempt; we saw that the authorities sent agents to his room, put Novichok poison in his underwear to kill him; Still, it would be pointless to worry, to think about when they might try to start over, ”she said.

The prospect of ending up in jail never stopped Navalny – he has spent months behind bars for his political activities for the past decade. On returning home, he continued to call on the Russians to protest “Putin, the thief”.

Speaking on the plane just before take off from Berlin, he stressed that there was nothing to stop him from.

Since leaving a hospital in Germany at the end of September, Navalny has accused Putin of his attempted assassination with the notorious agent of Novichok. “I claim that Putin is behind this attack,” he said in his first interview with The mirror shortly after emerging from a 32 day coma.

Navalny never considered exile as an option for his future, and he did not change his mind after laboratories in Germany, France and Sweden found traces of Soviet chemical weapons tests in early September. “No police raid, no pressure will make us stop or escape abroad. Let Putin and his buddies emigrate, this is our city, our country, we are patriots of Russia, ”Navalny told the Daily Beast in February, shortly after police confiscated computers, photo and video equipment. from his studio in Moscow.

Gennady Gudkov, a former KGB agent now aligned with the opposition, respects Navalny’s courageous decision to return to his country, but did not believe the opposition leader would remain free for long. “The Kremlin finds it difficult to portray him as a marginalized figure precisely because Navalny has consolidated huge public support. Millions of Russians know him, his popularity is growing fast, ”Gudkov told the Daily Beast. “We expect the messages, the signals from Navalny to achieve the major opposition objective of changing power.

Russian state media outlets are struggling to find a portrait of Navalny. Since the attack on the U.S. Capitol last week, state-controlled media have attacked ‘liberal fascists’ who block President Trump and his supporters on social media, but Navalny has confused this narrative by denouncing the founder’s decision Twitter’s Jack Dorsey to ban Trump.

Navalny dramatically increased his own online follow-up after the assault on his life. A few weeks ago, he managed to reach one of his suspected killers on the phone and recorded the dramatic conversation. Over 22 million people have watched Navalny’s report titled “I called my killer and he confessed.” The Leader of the Opposition insists there are enough details in the report to arrest not only the killers but also those who helped hide the evidence of the crime.

But Russia is obviously not going to investigate the attempted assassination on Navalny, especially after President Putin laughingly noted at a recent press conference that if Russian special services had wanted to kill Navalny, “they will. would have finished ”.

Gudkov, the former KGB agent, said authorities would do anything to isolate Navalny. “They’re going to put him under house arrest or in jail, so he finds himself without the internet. Are they planning to turn him into a Russian Nelson Mandela? I hope Russia is more developed than South Africa was half a century ago.

Ilya Yashin has already lost a close friend, Boris Nemtsov, to an assassination. He was shot dead in Moscow in 2015. The opposition council official told the Daily Beast he feared for Navalny’s life.

“Putin hates Navalny, trembles with fury when he talks about him. Just recently, no one would think the authorities could poison the opposition with a Novichok agent, now we know they can, ”he said. “Boris Nemtsov once said: ‘We must not underestimate their scandalous character.’”

Yashin is still mourning Nemtsov. But he said: “I did not try to prevent Aleksey from coming back: politics in Russia is his destiny, he is a real patriot. No official, no special service, protects him. He comes to fight alone.

