Chaos and despair at Kabul airport

Some Afghans tried to hang on to the planes on departure. Others swarmed the tarmac after security lines were breached. By nightfall, all flights from Kabul airport were suspended.






The tarmac Monday morning.Source: Maxar Technologies

The US military, which had evacuated thousands of Americans and other foreign citizens, controls the military side of the airport. But he stopped all flights and tried to take control on the civilian side after days of chaos and lax security. As panic and sadness intensified over the Taliban’s return to power, many Afghans cried, acknowledging that their chance to escape was slim.





Source: Maxar Technologies

Satellite images taken earlier Monday showed large crowds of Afghans exiting the terminals and crossing the tarmac, and videos showed civilians trying to climb into the jet bridge leading to a Kam Air jet.


Source: Maxar Technologies

US forces flew helicopters above the crowds in an attempt to clear the tarmac to allow planes to take off.

Crowds desperate to flee the country also gathered outside the airport gates.

Source: Mattheiu Aikins, via Storyful

Several witnesses said the Taliban now controlled access to entrances on the civilian side of the airport, preventing people and vehicles from entering. Satellite images showed massive traffic jams near the airport entrance. A European worker was told that no one would be allowed to leave the country without permission from the “new government”.






Source: Maxar Technologies


