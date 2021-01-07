Changing conversations in multifaceted policy making

People walking in public space with medical masks to protect themselves from coronavirus infection. Credit: iStock / DragonImages

BANGKOK, Thailand, Jan. 7 (IPS) – As residents of Kiribati, Samoa and Tonga prepare as First Nations to welcome 2021, communities across the Asia-Pacific region and beyond look forward to saying goodbye to the most tumultuous year in recent decades.

The year 2020 brought unprecedented human suffering that has continued to have a devastating impact on the daily lives of people from all corners of the region. With the emergency clearance and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, people are hoping for a “ new normal ” from the summer of 2021.

Sudip Ranjan Basu

Yet, over the past year, the health crisis has produced a synchronized economic recession that has resulted in episodes of technical recession in the majority of countries, as well as increased vulnerability of the most marginalized groups.

Commentators and experts are working hard to better diagnose the underlying symptoms and root causes of the faults in our societies, which lead to widespread discrimination, distress and misery. Simply put, economic growth paradigms and development models, strategic policy guidelines and prioritization of implementation roadmaps all lie at various inflection points.

Faced with multiple challenges and uncertainties, policymakers consult and learn from past policy experiences that could provide practical advice to the art of policymaking, especially in times of multifaceted crises. It’s no surprise that policymaking continues to remain the crucial tool for building resilience in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Expanding people’s choices

Since the beginnings of the Keynesian revolution in the 1930s, decision-making has emphasized the importance of the equilibrium values ​​of production and employment through well-coordinated and sequenced policies. However, differential results in GDP growth and other development criteria, including health and education, led to the idea of ​​going beyond GDP, with more emphasis on socio-economic well-being, quality of life and standard of living. .

In the post-WWII era of reconstruction, the inadequacy of a trickle-down approach shifted attention to poverty reduction, as well as non-economic factors such as governance, decentralization and cross-border cooperation, when economic globalization flourished. In fact, throughout the decades of development from the 1960s to the 1990s, policy making focused on expanding people’s choices and capabilities, not just expanding income and wealth. .

Rediscover the vision of development

At the fall 2000 meeting at the United Nations headquarters in New York, world leaders established the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs), a set of clear, time-bound goals for achieving eight goals, and s ‘commit to significantly reduce monetary poverty and other human development criteria. thanks to sustained economic growth by 2015.

From 2000 to 2015, the Asia-Pacific region made remarkable progress in reducing extreme poverty and other development gaps through calibrated policies aimed at strengthening trade openness and regional value chains; structural transformation induced by industry and technology; coordination of policies on regional public goods and sub-regional partnerships focused on institutions. Although communities were significantly affected by the Great Recession of 2007/2008 and the Asian Financial Crisis of 1997/1998.

In addition, in this period of great convergence, policymaking has focused on translating productive investment into enhancing skills development in developing and least developed countries, pushing the boundaries of ` ‘policy space’ in the broader context of the links between trade and finance-technology and human development. The development paradigm shift has underscored the importance of a strong and conducive international development framework, including expanding opportunities for South-South cooperation. Yet the MDGs need a new boost towards more sustainable development for all.

Integrate sustainability

At a landmark meeting of world leaders in September 2015 at the UN, the adoption of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development breathed new life into an integrated approach to development thinking – synergizing social, economic and environmental pillars of the Sustainable Development Goals. (SDGs) to transform our world.

This formulation of ideas has helped to stimulate development practices and encouraged forward-looking policy making to address new and emerging challenges and opportunities across beliefs, ideologies and institutional foundations.

Although at the regional level – a variety of development results have stimulated public discourse on diversity, trust and governance – progress towards the SDGs has remained largely uneven. It is not, however, difficult to argue that the 2030 Agenda inspired inclusive development to intersect with structural transformation, and accelerated energy transition and technology-driven industrialization to deliver sustainable solutions to growing climate emergencies.

Rebuild better

Today, more than 4.6 billion people in the Asia-Pacific region are facing hardships and obstacles due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There is good reason to believe that weak health care systems, lack of social protection mechanisms, growing numbers of informal sector workers, limited diversification and increased threats from climate change open up prospects for recovery. at multiple speeds in 2021 and beyond. .

As communities mobilize to rebuild better, governments recognize the vital role of reinventing public policy making to fit the principle of values-based cooperation and multilateralism. Raising the ambitions of SDG-focused policy making is well on the way to defining the success of the next Decade of Action for All.

Sudip Ranjan Basu is Program Officer (Partnerships), Office of the Executive Secretary, United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP)

