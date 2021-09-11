World
Challenging, debilitating: the man who valued every 9/11 death – Times of India
How much is a life worth? Less than 11 days after the 9/11 attack, the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund was operational, grappling with this issue. Making those tough decisions – how much each victim would have done in their life – was a special teacher Kenneth Roy Feinberg, lawyer specializing in mediation and out-of-court dispute resolution. It was difficult and painful, he told TOI.
In the 33 months he was a special master, Feinberg sanctioned $ 7.1 billion for around 5,300 families. The average death benefit was around $ 2 million and the average personal injury claim was $ 400,000. The fund did not discriminate on the basis of citizenship – undocumented workers and foreign nationals were also compensated. And Feinberg worked pro bono. The fund was created from the law of crimes.
For the September 11 attack, there were several potential lawsuits – against the airline, the WTC, private security companies. “The victims compensation fund was, according to Congress, a better alternative because it also saves families five to ten years in court, fighting cases they might not win, ”said Feinberg. “The law is clear in the United States. The compensation for each family is calculated on the basis of the economic damage suffered by the death of the victim. For example, a stockbroker earns more than a waiter or a policeman. Thus, according to the American legal system, a stockbroker (or his family) receives more money.
Did it seem right to you to value lives differently? “I wouldn’t say it’s fair. I don’t like to use words like “fair” or “fair”. Money as a substitute for loss is pretty hollow. It’s mercy – it’s a better word and it’s the American legal system. I would have much preferred to give every death the same value – all lives are equal. Two families have never pleaded or opted for the fund. “A priest who lost a brother said it was God’s will. And an 82-year-old woman was so crippled with grief that she did nothing and let her fund expire.
What made the job difficult, Feinberg said, was the emotion. “Dealing emotionally with grieving families – angry and frustrated – was very difficult and debilitating. Families brought trinkets, diplomas, medals of honor, last call recordings to show the lives of loved ones they had lost. A Hollywood film based on the struggle to compensate the victims, with Michael keaton like Feinberg, was released this week. The fund, he said, was unique. “I believe it was a unique response to a historically unprecedented tragedy.”
