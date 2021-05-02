Chadian Military Council lifts curfew imposed after Deby’s death

Chad has remained tense since Deby’s death, with the military saying six people were killed in protests.

Chad’s new military government has announced the lifting of a tight curfew after the shocked death of longtime leader Idriss Deby and the establishment of a military council headed by his son.

A nighttime curfew, prohibiting people from leaving their homes between 6:00 p.m. (5:00 p.m. GMT) and 5:00 a.m. (04:00 GMT), was put in place on April 20, hours after the military announced that Deby was dead injuries sustained in fighting with rebel forces. The start of the curfew was then pushed back to 8 p.m. (7 p.m. GMT).

A decree signed by military council spokesperson Azem Bermandoa Agouna said the curfew was lifted on Sunday “after assessing the measures initially taken by the Transitional Military Council (CMT) across the country and security situation ”.

A local non-governmental organization has estimated the death toll from the protests at nine. More than 650 people were arrested during the protests, which had been banned by the authorities.

Army said Deby was dead after being wounded in combat with the rebels Libya-based Front for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT), which launched an offensive on election day on April 11.

News of Deby’s death came just a day after he was proclaimed the winner of the presidential election, earning him a sixth term after 30 years of iron rule.

Deby’s allies moved quickly to consolidate power after his death, ignoring the constitution and creating a military council headed by his son, 37-year-old Army General Mahamat Idriss Deby.

The transitional council is supposed to be in place for 18 months and lead to democratic elections – a claim rejected by opposition parties, calling the arrangement a coup.

On Friday, the Chadian army said it had wiped out “several hundred” rebels in two days of fighting in the Nokou region, about 200 km north of the capital, N’Djaména.

The military said earlier it had lost a helicopter in the fighting due to a “technical flaw”, but the rebels said they shot it down.

The rebels threatened to march on N’Djamena, where an African Union team arrived on Thursday to assess the situation and discuss ways to quickly return to democratic rule.