Chad: UN human rights office deeply disturbed by violence against protesters

Six people were reportedly killed and several injured in the capital, N’Djamena, on Tuesday – and in the second largest city, Moundou, Marta Hurtado, spokesperson for OHCHR, Told the regular press briefing in Geneva.

And while more than 700 people have been arrested, it is not known how many are still in detention.

Respect human rights

While further protests and general strikes are expected to take place in the coming days, Hurtado said Chad remains “bound by its obligations” under international human rights law to “protect and respect human rights. man ”, including the right to life, and“ To facilitate the exercise of the right to freedom of peaceful assembly ”.

She told reporters that a blanket ban on demonstrations could “undermine the exercise of the right to peaceful assembly.”

Recalling that the Transitional Military Council itself declared on April 20 that it would respect Chad’s international treaty obligations, she urged the authorities to do so.

Follow the rules

Defense and security forces must be given clear instructions to refrain from using force against peaceful protesters, the UN official said, adding that the handling of violent incidents must be in accordance with the state of. law and relevant international human rights laws and standards.

Firearms should only be used against individuals representing “an imminent threat to life or serious injury, and only as a last resort,” Ms. Hurtado said, adding that all those detained for exercising their right of assembly peaceful must also be “promptly released”.

“We also call on all relevant state institutions to conduct impartial, prompt, effective and transparent investigations into any human rights violations that may have occurred – including the apparent use of unnecessary or disproportionate force to disperse protests. She said.

Chart a peaceful path forward

In this “delicate period for the country”, the head of OHCHR stressed the crucial importance of placing human rights at the center of all efforts.

Ensure an “inclusive and participatory process to chart the course towards a return to civilian rule and constitutional order,” she said.