CGTN: China and UK strengthen cooperation on climate change, biodiversity

BEIJING, September 9, 2021 / PRNewswire / – China and UK have expressed willingness to strengthen dialogue and cooperation in tackling global climate change and achieve positive results at upcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference and the World Biodiversity Summit.

China and the UK have maintained a good cooperative relationship to tackle climate change./CFP

Chinese Vice Premier Han zheng and Alok sharma, President-designate of the United Nations Climate Change Conference 2021 (COP26), assured Tuesday during a videoconference.

COP26 will be held at Glasgow, Scotland, in November, while the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15) will be held online in Kunming City (South China) in October 2021 and offline in October 2022.

Han stressed that global solidarity and cooperation are needed to tackle climate change.

Express expectations for COP26Han hopes that the climate conference will send a strong political signal to firmly defend multilateralism, abide by multilateral rules and promote action. He also expects delegates to COP26 actively transform climate goals into specific policies and actions, and complete negotiations to comply with the Paris Agreement.

The two countries have maintained good cooperation in combating climate change and have set more stringent carbon emission reduction targets to achieve carbon neutrality, Han said, also calling on the two sides to exploit their advantages and strengthen dialogue related to climate change.

China, which holds the presidency of COP15, is ready to work with the UK to promote the success of the two conferences, Han said.

Hailing China efforts in tackling climate change, Sharma said the UK looks forward to expanding trade and cooperation in areas such as climate finance, energy and carbon trading and is ready to strengthen the dialogue and coordination with China to achieve positive results in COP26 and COP15.

