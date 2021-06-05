Ceuta and Melilla: the Spanish enclaves in North Africa

A photo taken from the Moroccan town of Fnideq shows a general view of the Spanish North African enclave of Ceuta, located on the Strait of Gibraltar, August 29, 2020.

In Morocco, they call them the occupied “Sebtah and Melilah”. The rest of the world knows them as the Spanish enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla in North Africa.

They are the only piece of European territory in mainland Africa – a political and legal reality that has never been recognized by Morocco, which has continued to demand their return, along with four other smaller Mediterranean territories, all located in the ‘narrow Strait of Gibraltar.

Last month, an unusually large number of migrants crossed the border in a single day – around 8,000, mostly Moroccans. It also emerged that the Moroccan guards turned a blind eye to the breach.

The incident quickly turned into a diplomatic crisis between Spain and Morocco, prompting the Spanish government to send reinforcements to the territories and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to call it “unprecedented. [crisis] in recent years between the EU and Morocco “.

As the crisis unfolded, Moroccans launched a campaign on Twitter, with the slogans: “Ceuta and Melilla are not Spain” and “Ceuta and Melilla are Moroccan – end colonialism”.

Spanish forces fight to stop the arrival of migrants in Ceuta and Melila

Arab media reported ugly scenes inside Ceuta showing angry altercations between Spanish protesters opposing migration and Muslim women of Moroccan descent.

“They are not migrants, they are in their own country,” one person tweeted.

“A classic case of European colonialism”

Subsequently, it emerged that the failure of the Moroccan guards to stop the influx was not an accident, but rather a deliberate attempt to send a warning message to Spain for hosting Brahim Ghali, the leader of the Polisario Front, which campaigns for the independence of the Western Sahara.

Spain, like most other countries, has never recognized Morocco’s claim to the territory, and a Spanish court on Tuesday refused to order Mr. Ghali’s detention for war crimes, saying he was missing evidence against him.

Brahim Ghali considers Morocco the colonial power of Western Sahara

But there is a large consensus in Morocco that Western Sahara is just as Moroccan as Ceuta and Melilla.

Discussions over the status of the two cities flare up from time to time, especially in the context of illegal migration.

At first glance, the Moroccan claim to the territory seems perfectly logical.

The enclaves are on African soil, while Spain is in Europe. It sounds like a classic case of European colonialism.

Ceuta and Melilla – a brief history:

7th century: launching pad for the Moorish conquest of the Iberian Peninsula

16th century: both under Spanish control

1956: Spain keeps Ceuta and Melilla after independence from Morocco

Short guide to Ceuta and Melilla

However, once you’ve scratched the surface, you discover a plethora of competing narratives and legal complexities.

Like most territorial disputes, this one comes with a heavy emotional baggage and national pride on both sides of the Mediterranean.

Reminder of Muslim “humiliation”

Arab sources describe Ceuta as the launching pad for the Muslim conquest of the Iberian Peninsula in the 7th century, an occupation that lasted 800 years.

The ports were later taken over in what is known as the Reconquista – the military campaign to expel Muslims from what is now Spain and Portugal.

Both cities came under sole Spanish control in the 16th century – the same period when Christopher Columbus “discovered” America and paved the way for eventual European colonization of North and South America.

For Muslims, Ceuta and Melilla are a painful reminder of the defeat and humiliation of Muslims by the rise of Western Christian powers.

“It is a Muslim land whatever the duration of the occupation, an old wound that some think is healed, but it continues to bleed and there is no other remedy than the reconquest”, so it is that an Arabic publication describes the feeling.

Moroccan fighters fought the Spanish in 1909 around Melilla

Even Wikipedia in Arabic describes the two towns as Moroccan under Spanish control.

However, although Morocco went to war to capture Western Sahara after the Spaniards evacuated the territory in 1975, its quest to regain control of Ceuta and Melilla has been lukewarm at best.

Above all, Morocco has not pleaded its case with the UN, to include them among the territories that have yet to be decolonized, also known as non-self-governing territories.

Moroccan political scientist Samir Bennis said that after independence from Spain and France, Morocco acted in good faith, assuming the issue would be resolved amicably in the future, but the Spaniards did did not respond in the same way.

“On July 6, 1963, the late King Hassan II [of Morocco] and General Franco [the ruler of Spain] gathered at Madrid Barajas Airport to settle their outstanding territorial disputes.

“Morocco has agreed to separate the Ceuta and Melilla issue from other territorial disagreements, pitting the two countries against each other in the UN Special Commission on Politics and Decolonization, known as 4th Committee, ”he says.

A fence separates Melilla and Morocco – and Europe from Africa

Today, Spain categorically rejects any negotiation talk about the two cities, and insists that they have been Spanish for more than five centuries and that they are an integral part of the Spanish state.

But Mr Bennis questions the Spanish claim on historical and legal grounds.

“From a political and administrative point of view, for most of their history, these two enclaves were not considered to be Spanish cities in their own right.

“Their status varied between military fortification and open-air prison [presidios] where obscure people were sent to serve their sentence or were eliminated altogether and kept away from the peninsula, ”he says

But what does international law say about demand and counterclaim?

“Under international law, Morocco does not have strong claims on Ceuta and Melilla, which have been Spanish for hundreds of years. There are significant legal and political obstacles to any change in the status of these territories in favor of from Morocco, ”writes Dr Jamie. Trinidad from the University of Cambridge in the UK.

“Politically, the fact that the populations of Ceuta and Melilla wish to remain Spanish is the most important barrier to any change of status. The idea that Morocco is taking these cities against the will of their populations is almost unthinkable these days, “he adds.

In other words, even though there has been a drastic shift in the balance of power and the question of sovereignty has been posed to the people of Ceuta and Melilla, what are the odds that they will someday choose? be governed by Morocco rather than by a European democracy? It is not difficult to guess.