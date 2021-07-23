World
Central China’s flood death toll stands at 56, losses $ 10 billion – Times of India
BEIJING (Reuters) – The record for unprecedented flooding caused by rain in central China has risen to 56 with five people missing and official losses estimated at around $ 10 billion, media reported on Friday officials.
The torrential rains, the heaviest in 1,000 years, affected an estimated three million people in Henan province and a total of 376,000 local residents have been relocated to safe places, the provincial emergency management service mentionned.
The death toll from torrential rains in central China’s Henan province has risen to 56, with five people missing, Xinhua News Agency local authorities said.
Rescue efforts, including drainage operations, are still underway in the Jingguang Road tunnel in the provincial capital. Zhengzhou, a waterlogged underground passage where many vehicles had been trapped since Tuesday, according to the provincial emergency management service.
The department said there was still a large amount of water in the tunnel, where casualties were reported. The exact number of victims has not yet been confirmed.
Direct economic losses reached 65.5 billion yuan ($ 10 billion), the China daily local authorities said.
As Zhengzhou City, which has a population of 12 million, limps back to normal, rescuers come to the aid of thousands of people caught in the flood waters. Authorities rushed to evacuate patients on Thursday as hospitals were flooded by torrential rains. The patients were transferred to hospitals that escaped the fury of the floods.
Zhengzhou, meanwhile, lowered its emergency response level as it continued to clean up after this week’s devastating flooding, but other parts of Henan Province were bracing for heavier rainfall, South China Morning Post reported.
Zhengzhou was hit by days of heavy rain, causing flooding of an intensity not seen in decades.
More than 8,000 military personnel worked in 10 different danger zones around the city, the Xinhua News Agency reported.
Donation counters have been set up throughout the city to distribute essential supplies after panicked residents purchased supplies during the first days of the flooding.
Meanwhile, fire crews toured surrounding villages to help residents who were injured or trapped and worked all day to drain flooded roads.
The streets have been transformed into rushing rivers, sweeping away people, vehicles and apartments. Hundreds of cars swept away by the floods have piled up in different parts of the city.
The torrential rains, the heaviest in 1,000 years, affected an estimated three million people in Henan province and a total of 376,000 local residents have been relocated to safe places, the provincial emergency management service mentionned.
The death toll from torrential rains in central China’s Henan province has risen to 56, with five people missing, Xinhua News Agency local authorities said.
Rescue efforts, including drainage operations, are still underway in the Jingguang Road tunnel in the provincial capital. Zhengzhou, a waterlogged underground passage where many vehicles had been trapped since Tuesday, according to the provincial emergency management service.
The department said there was still a large amount of water in the tunnel, where casualties were reported. The exact number of victims has not yet been confirmed.
Direct economic losses reached 65.5 billion yuan ($ 10 billion), the China daily local authorities said.
As Zhengzhou City, which has a population of 12 million, limps back to normal, rescuers come to the aid of thousands of people caught in the flood waters. Authorities rushed to evacuate patients on Thursday as hospitals were flooded by torrential rains. The patients were transferred to hospitals that escaped the fury of the floods.
Zhengzhou, meanwhile, lowered its emergency response level as it continued to clean up after this week’s devastating flooding, but other parts of Henan Province were bracing for heavier rainfall, South China Morning Post reported.
Zhengzhou was hit by days of heavy rain, causing flooding of an intensity not seen in decades.
More than 8,000 military personnel worked in 10 different danger zones around the city, the Xinhua News Agency reported.
Donation counters have been set up throughout the city to distribute essential supplies after panicked residents purchased supplies during the first days of the flooding.
Meanwhile, fire crews toured surrounding villages to help residents who were injured or trapped and worked all day to drain flooded roads.
The streets have been transformed into rushing rivers, sweeping away people, vehicles and apartments. Hundreds of cars swept away by the floods have piled up in different parts of the city.