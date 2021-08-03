Central banks must meet the challenges of the pandemic

SYDNEY and KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 03 (IPS) – Hopes for an inclusive global economic recovery are quickly fading. As rich countries have done little to ensure poor countries’ access to vaccines and fiscal resources, North-South “fault lines”Will certainly expand. Improve relief, recovery, transformation

While the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has amended Recovery prospects for rich countries on the rise, the United Nations (UN) is facing formidable challenges, especially for developing countries, due to the pandemic.

The UN warns of further setbacks for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), already behind schedule before the pandemic. The gloomy prospects for recovery have been compounded by debt distress and the dramatic fall in investment and trade.

Appropriate relief, recovery and reforms need to be well designed. For the IMF, pro-growth reforms could significantly improve growth in emerging and developing economies over the next decade.

Countries must quickly spend much more to contain the pandemic and offset the negative effects of policy responses. This is necessary to protect income, jobs and businesses, while paying more attention to the most vulnerable. In addition, the SDGs still need more funding.

Current policy choices will determine the chances of a greener, more inclusive and more resilient future. There must be better synergies between short, medium and long term policies through better coordination.

Coordination of macroeconomic policies

Although public debt is already high while tax revenues have declined, governments need to spend more. Central banks (CBs) need to lend more to governments to create more fiscal space. Better monetary policy support for public spending should strengthen relief, recovery and reforms, and not further promote corporate debt and asset price bubbles.

In turn, fiscal authorities can create leeway for monetary policy by allowing spending on domestically produced goods and services, investing in productive capacities, creating new jobs and occupations, and expanding Social Protection. The policy design should ensure that greater liquidity does not generate excessive inflationary pressures or net imports.

The greater independence of the CBs in recent decades has undermined macroeconomic policy coordination, preventing them from lending directly to governments. Keeping inflation low has become paramount, ignoring other policy goals. Supposedly for the credibility of ML and monetary policy, such priorities actually serve financial investors, especially speculators.

But with “unconventional monetary policies” after the 2008 global financial crisis, CB loans to governments have become more acceptable. Many rich country governments have since turned to CBs for fiscal space and other funding.

With little affordable funding available from private and official sources, some developing countries, such as Indonesia, temporarily suspended laws prohibiting direct borrowing from CBs. Others, for example the Philippines, amended the legislation to allow CBs to lend directly to governments.

Thus, how countries emerge from short-term recessions and transform their economies to achieve longer-term progress critically depends on effective cooperation between CBs and governments.

The role of central banks in development Historically, CBs have played a development role, for example by financing public investment. Even though many BC statutes are not explicit on these roles, the two oldest BCs – the Bank of England and the Riksbank of Sweden – are not prohibited from vigorously promoting political priorities, for example the engagement of this last in favor of housing for all.

The Bank of England has even pioneered the creation of specialized development institutions, for example the Industrial and Commercial Finance Corporation, the Finance Corporation for Industry and the Bankers’ Industrial Development Company.

The United States Federal Reserve Act is committed to realizing “the long-term potential of the economy to increase production, so as to effectively promote the goals of maximum employment, stable prices, and low rates. Moderate long-term interest… in the pursuit of the goals of full employment. and the Balanced Growth Act of 1948.

CBs in Italy, Germany, Japan and the Netherlands have used various means to finance activities underserved by credit markets. These include lowering the bank mandatory reserves and loans for priorities such as housing, agriculture, exports, small businesses and underdeveloped regions.

Long before independence, the Reserve Bank of India observed, “It may be desirable for central bank credit to be available in several ways and with fewer restrictions.” Therefore, development goals are explicit in the ML statutes of many developing countries.

The statutes of certain CBs established in the 1970s and 1980s with technical assistance from the IMF have specific provisions for development roles, for example, in Bhutan, Botswana, Fiji, Maldives, Solomon Islands, Swaziland and Vanuatu.

This is consistent with IMF Status IV, “each member shall endeavor to orient its economic and financial policies towards the objective of promoting orderly economic growth with reasonable price stability, having due regard to its situation”.

Bangladesh CB, a pioneer in financial inclusion, has also adopted a sustainable finance policy in 2011 to promote green investments and sustainable agriculture. Ninety CBs from developing countries have since signed the Mayan Declaration advance financial inclusion.

Support the transformation

Borrowing to finance recovery and reform must promote desirable changes, create new productive capacities, speed up digitization, revitalize rural and regional economies, doing business and working in new ways, and make economies more sustainable.

The European Central Bank (ECB) has aligned “quantitative easing” with the European Commission (EC) response to the pandemic. By indicating that it would buy newly issued government bonds in the secondary market, the ECB effectively funded government bonds despite the ban on direct lending to the government.

Thus, considerable purchases of government bonds by the ECB have lower borrowing costs for Member States’ responses to the pandemic. These include the CE New generation package, including the European Green Agreement and his ‘transition to digitization‘.

The Bank of Japan is also support government effortss for relief, recovery, economic growth, structural change, disaster management and global warming mitigation. It also encourages companies to invest in digitization and green technologies.

The South Korean BC has also bought more government bonds. Several measures have provided financial support to the ‘New Korean Agreement‘including pandemic relief, recovery, digital and green investments and job safety nets.

China’s CBs targeted monetary policy tools are also increasingly aligned with the government’s long-term strategic goals. This includes supporting key sectors while preventing asset price bubbles and “overheating”.

Bolder actions are needed

Over the past year, the poorest countries have been doomed to protracted recessions and late recoveries. Vaccine imperialism and aside mean that their vaccination efforts will be delayed and limited, if not worse.

Prolonged downturns threaten not only to turn into depressions, but also to further delay the modest gains made in recent decades. The North-South gap between rich and poor countries is sure to widen again.

The prospects for recovery have been reduced by the lack of “fiscal space” in poor countries. The IMF must help them use monetary policy much more creatively, not only to increase fiscal space, but also to complement other relief, recovery and transformation policies.

