Central African war: no-go zones and Russian interference

Russian personnel assisted government troops

Amid a Russian-backed advance, the growing threat of landmines and improvised explosives in the Central African Republic (CAR) points to a dangerous tactical shift in a new guerrilla warfare underway.

Earlier this month, a convoy crossing unstable northwestern CAR struck an explosive device, killing a Danish Refugee Council aid worker.

Even in one of the world’s most dangerous countries for aid workers, who regularly face violence and intimidation, the tragic incident stood out – highlighting a growing and unprecedented threat after years of civil war.

These indiscriminate devices, which can kill or cause horrific injuries, keep aid and human rights investigators out of hot spots – and leave desperate communities without a lifeline.

“The fighting is taking place behind closed doors,” said Christine Caldera, of the rights group at the Global Center for the Responsibility to Protect, adding that civilians are paying the price for the increasing use of explosive devices.

Documented atrocities

While instability has ravaged the CAR for decades, the origins of this new chapter of the crisis can be traced back to 2013, when a rebel coalition seized power, unleashing reprisals from militias loyal to the fallen regime in a spiral. war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Areas of the northwest have become inaccessible to the United Nations and aid workers

As the warring parties fragmented, Russia entered the fray in 2017 as part of efforts to expand its influence across the continent – by supporting the besieged government in the capital, Bangui, and arming it, ammunition and 175 military instructors.

Evidence suggests that these so-called instructors include Russian mercenaries from the Wagner Group, a private military company with combat experience in Ukraine, Syria and Libya – although both governments deny it.

Central African rebel groups – notably Return, Reclamation, Rehabilitation (3R) – are largely drawn from the country’s Muslim minority, which has long been marginalized.

Ahead of the presidential elections last December, 3R joined a loose rebel alliance, causing the peace accords signed in 2019 to collapse.

With Russian help, the armed forces have since pushed them back, retaking towns and villages that had been out of state control for years.

But according to a recent UN report, they have committed almost as many documented abuses as the rebels over the past year, ranging from arbitrary kidnappings and detentions to rape, torture and summary executions.

Black market landmines

Coupled with this violence is the emerging threat of landmines and improvised explosive devices, which are increasingly prevalent in the region, particularly in northern Nigeria, the Lake Chad Basin and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The first known use of these weapons in CAR came in June 2020 during a UN-backed offensive against 3R, which began using these weapons in a brutal attempt to cling to territory.

Muslims in CAR have long called for more representation in CAR

Among the devices laid was a type of anti-tank mine known as the PRB-M3, a powerful explosive made in Belgium in the 1970s and 1980s.

Weapons experts say these mines are likely trafficked from Libyan stocks or extracted from active minefields in Chad and Sudan before entering the black market.

Small Arms Survey senior researcher David Lochhead says CAR rebels appear to be copying jihadist groups in Mali who have incorporated such mines into IEDs alongside other homemade explosives to create larger explosions that destroy vehicles armored.

“This is a very worrying trend,” he said. “An IED can cost $ 35 (£ 26) to build and you can defeat an armored vehicle that costs $ 500,000.”

After the UN force ended its brief assault on 3R strongholds, mine incidents virtually came to a halt until the government’s attempt to drive rebels out of provincial towns began this year. year.

In total, between January and August, explosive ordnance killed at least 14 civilians, including a pregnant woman and two children, injured 21 others as well as two peacekeepers in more than 20 incidents, according to the agency. humanitarian aid organization Ocha.

“Access here has been extremely complex – you have shifting conflict lines, poor infrastructure, now the rainy season. But the explosive ordinance is a new ball game,” said Rosaria Bruno d’Ocha.

3R rebels are based in northwestern CAR

The impact on civilians is catastrophic. Planted on roads and even near schools, landmines and IEDs cut villagers off peacekeeping patrols and humanitarian aid, and force people to leave their homes. More than 1.4 million people are currently displaced across the country – the highest level in five years.

For example, around 1,000 people fled their villages in the Nana-Mambéré region after a device exploded there in May; the village remains inaccessible due to the persistent lethal threat.

Part of the aid was delivered by helicopter, including 1.5 tonnes of medicines, hygiene products and food for the villagers. But such operations are costly and unsustainable in a humanitarian emergency that the response plan faces a funding gap of nearly $ 190 million – more than 40% of the required amount.

Smear campaigns

The impact is also being felt by the 15,000-strong UN peacekeeping force (Minusca), which has been affected by numerous allegations of sexual abuse.

The besieged force has also been the target of smear campaigns from all sides, while its mission has been hampered by the presence of explosives as well as Russian personnel deployed on the ground.

Last month he was faced with rumors that he was supplying landmines to the rebels, even as he was deploying personnel to remove the devices.

UN has experts in CAR to deal with unexploded weapons

“La Minusca has never used mines,” said UN forces spokesman Major Ibrahim Atikou Amadou, adding that demining operations were still stalled because of the accusations.

Although it seems that the responsibility for laying landmines does not rest solely with the rebels.

A UN report in June revealed that government troops had warned local communities in two different parts of the country that Russian soldiers had placed mines on a road and near a bridge.

Other sources said this was not the case, but that such rumors circulated in an attempt to deter the rebels from launching attacks.

Whether the presence of bombs is real or not, the fear created is real, limiting agriculture and preventing children from going to school, according to the UN report.

Students in some areas cannot attend school due to threat of landmines

CAR and Russia deny that their forces have committed human rights violations or used landmines or other explosive devices.

While 3R has been widely blamed for planting mines, the group denies it, blaming the Russians.

More than 20 years ago, a global treaty banned the use of landmines against individuals, although Russia is not a signatory and mines intended to destroy vehicles do not fall under the convention.

“No military solution”

Experts warn that despite their breathtaking advance, government forces did not eliminate the rebels, simply pushing them back to peripheral areas and forcing them to adopt guerrilla tactics.

CAR map

They also failed to address the underlying grievances that fueled their emergence in the first place – the state’s violent and long-term discrimination against the Muslim population.

“It is clear that there is no military solution to this conflict,” Ms. Caldera said.

“As the security forces advance in reclaiming territory, they wreak havoc among the civilian population and do nothing to restore stability.”

This week, Central African President Faustin-Archange Touadéra ignored criticism of his alliance with Russia and insisted he was open to dialogue with the rebels, saying: “I did not choose this war.”

As the country sinks deeper into disaster, civilians bearing the brunt of the clashes hope it will follow another path.

Jack Losh is a journalist, photographer and filmmaker specializing in conflict, conservation, humanitarian issues and the crisis in CAR.

