Central African Republic plunged into “unprecedented humanitarian crisis”

Mankeur Ndiaye, Special Representative of the CAR and Head of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission (small) expressed concern over a military counter-offensive against the Coalition of Patriots for Change (CPC) – an alliance of armed groups that launched attacks against forces loyal to the government ahead of the December presidential election, which returned outgoing President Faustin-Archange Touadéra to power on January 4.

“The result has been an unprecedented humanitarian crisis with new waves of displacement and 57% of the population in need of humanitarian aid,” he said, addressing the ambassadors in French, in the hall. Advice.

Widespread violations of rights

The Special Representative stressed that recent widespread rights violations by state forces embolden armed groups, heighten fears of radicalization and undermine any chance of building trust between citizens and their leaders.

“This is a new trend which, if not cautious, will ruin the meager hard-won progress in the quest for social cohesion and national reconciliation,” he warned, adding that bilateral forces will not would be useful only if they helped protect civilians. armed groups and create an environment conducive to a lasting political solution.

Mr. Ndiaye also reported that conflict-related sexual violence in the first quarter of this year is five times higher than in the last quarter of 2020.

Noting the development of a special commission of inquiry into the abuses committed by the forces of the Central African State and their partners, he said that MINUSCA intends to continue documenting the rights violations to be publicly denounced, in order to to “preserve a framework of frank, transparent and constructive dialogue” with the authorities. .

“Scourge” of IEDs

The looting and militarization of civilian infrastructure, such as schools and hospitals, hamper already insufficient access to basic services and undermine the protection of civilians and humanitarian aid, as well as efforts for peace and stability, said the head of MINUSCA.

He also drew the Council’s attention to the frequency of deployments of explosive devices, which have restricted the movement of peacekeepers, hampered economic activities and reduced the mobility of MINUSCA and humanitarian actors.

“We have expressed our concerns to the competent national authorities and have encouraged the ratification of the relevant international conventions to have a mechanism for preventing and combating this scourge,” said Mr. Ndiaye.

Mission of the Mission

Emphasizing the presence of international forces alongside MINUSCA as diminishing the effectiveness of the mission, the UN official said that with the support of the Council, he would take “immediate steps” to create the optimal conditions for improving efficiency and improve the performance of UN peacekeepers. ‘.

He told the ambassadors that MINUSCA had received assurances that the president had tasked CAR military leaders to explore new ways of working with the mission.

At the same time, citing incidents against peacekeepers on May 30 and June 19, the head of MINUSCA stressed that the security of UN troops and personnel remains “an imperative”.

He also noted that hate speech and incitement to violence against MINUSCA and CAR partners have become “more and more strident in recent months”.

“Now more than ever, we need the support of the Council,” he said, stressing that the multifaceted threats endanger the mandate of MINUSCA and further expose peacekeepers and personnel. ‘UN.

Need support

Mr. Ndiaye thanked the security Council, Angola, the African Union (AU) and other international partners for their support and have requested financial assistance to close an estimated deficit of $ 9 million for the local elections in early 2022.

Noting that these elections should contribute significantly to decentralized governance, local development and the participation of many more citizens in political life, he said that President Touadéra and other actors in the political process are committed to complete the electoral cycle.

“We must seize this new opportunity to harmonize regional initiatives and encourage the new Government to mobilize the support of all international partners for the success of the inclusive political dialogue”, concluded the Special Representative.