Census Bureau to miss deadline, jeopardizing Trump plan

The Census Bureau will miss a year-end deadline for the submission of figures used for sharing seats in Congress, a delay that could undermine President Donald Trump’s efforts to illegally exclude the country’s residents from the tally if the figures are not submitted to the President. elect Joe Biden to take office.

The Census Bureau plans to provide a count of the population of each state in early 2021, as close to the missed deadline as possible, the statistical agency said in a statement Wednesday evening.

“When problems that may affect the accuracy of the data are detected, they are corrected,” the statement said. “The timing of reporting this data is not static. Scheduled dates are fluid.”

This will be the first time that the December 31 target date has not been met since the deadline was implemented more than four decades ago by Congress.

Internal documents obtained earlier this month by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform show that Census Bureau officials do not expect the distribution figures to be ready until days after Biden’s inauguration on January 20.

Once in office, Biden could rescind Trump’s presidential memorandum directing the Census Bureau to illegally exclude residents of the country from the numbers used to distribute congressional seats among states. An influential GOP adviser had advocated excluding them from the allocation process in order to favor Republicans and non-Hispanic whites.

“The delay suggests that the census bureau needs more time to ensure the accuracy of census figures for all states,” said Terri Ann Lowenthal, a former congresswoman who specializes in census matters.

By law, the Commerce Department must present the president by the end of the year with the population counts from the 2020 census, data then used to determine how many congressional seats each state obtains. The president is then required to submit the figures to Congress in early January. The Department of Commerce oversees the Census Bureau, which conducts the annual enumeration of every resident of the United States.

However, there is no penalty for not meeting the deadline.

“For the Census Bureau, Objectives 1, 2 and 3 are completeness, accuracy and utility. They like to keep the schedule going, but that can’t be a priority for them, ”said Kenneth Prewitt, a former director of the Census Bureau under President Bill Clinton’s administration.

In addition to deciding the number of seats allocated to each state, the census is used to determine how $ 1.5 trillion in federal funding is distributed each year.

Trump’s July allocation order has been challenged in more than half a dozen lawsuits in the United States, but the Supreme Court ruled earlier this month that any challenge was premature, allowing the plan to move forward. The Census Bureau has not publicly disclosed how it plans to determine who was illegally in the country since the Supreme Court last year banned adding a citizenship question to the census questionnaire.

After the pandemic caused staff shortages and prompted the Census Bureau to suspend field operations in the spring, the statistical agency asked Congress for extensions. The requests included a request that would extend the deadline for submitting distribution figures from the end of the year to next spring.

At the time, Trump said, “It’s called an act of God. This is called a situation that must be. They have to give it away. “

The request was approved by the Democratic-controlled House, but ended up nowhere in the Republican-controlled Senate after Trump issued his order.

A coalition of municipalities and advocacy groups sued the Trump administration after changing the schedule again to shorten field enumeration operations by one month and revert to the Dec.31 deadline for submitting figures from division. The plaintiffs argued that the count was shortened by the Commerce Department so that census data crashed while Trump was still in office, and they said that would result in undercounting minorities.

They were also concerned that the shortening of field operations and data processing could compromise the accuracy and completeness of the count. Bureau statisticians were only given half the time originally scheduled to analyze the figures, and Census Bureau director Steven Dillingham said last month that agency statisticians found anomalies in the 2020 data. that had appeared in previous censuses.

The monitoring agency of the Census Bureau expressed concern on Wednesday about lapses in quality checks aimed at detecting falsification by enumerators. The Office of the Inspector General said the Census Bureau had failed to conduct 355,000 reinterviews of households to verify their information was correct.

Even senior Census Bureau officials have been questioned internally about their ability to meet the December 31 deadline, with associate director Tim Olson telling colleagues in an email that anyone who thought the census figures might be downsized. ‘by the end of the year’ has either a mental disability or a political motivation. “The email was leaked in the litigation.

Having a deadline for returning distribution figures is less than a century old – a byproduct of a Republican-controlled Congress’ refusal to reallocate after the 1920 census, per fear that this would transfer political power from rural areas to towns where immigrants and others had settled. For the first 14 censuses of the nation’s 24 counts, the United States passed without delay, said Margo Anderson, a historian at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

“It hasn’t been a very controversial issue until this year, the year of a pandemic, and the Trump administration is turning around on its goals and efforts to get undocumented migrants out of the pay-as-you-go count.” , Anderson said. “They are always trying to make the numbers come up with something that feels right.”

