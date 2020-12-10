Celebrating Vanuatus’ path to sustainability

BANGKOK, Thailand, December 10 (IPS) – The Pacific developing island state of Vanuatu has emerged as one of the region’s great success stories. Vanuatu joined the ranks of Samoa and the Maldives as one of only six countries to have graduated from the Least Developed Countries degree, since the category was introduced by the United Nations in 1971.

Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana

This historic achievement is the result of significant progress in development and strategic planning. It shows that the country has succeeded in raising income levels and improving social development indicators, with a marked drop in death rates and significant progress in education. All of these factors are among the factors that the UN considers critical in determining whether a country is considered a least developed country or not.

Yet despite these development successes, accelerated actions are urgently needed to ensure that Vanuatu can achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

Once graduated, Vanuatu will no longer be able to benefit from the international support measures granted to the least developed countries. Unilateral and non-reciprocal trade preferences under duty-free and quota-based regimes granted by various developed and developing trading partners will be eliminated.

Fortunately, given current trade patterns, the overall impact of losing preferential market access will be minimal, as more than half of Vanuatu’s major exports are traded under negotiated market access agreements. duty free, rather than under concessional measures by least developed countries. Vanuatu will also remain eligible for concessional financing under the World Bank’s International Development Association (IDA), as it enjoys special “small island economy” status.

It is important to note that Vanuatu will benefit from an improved country image after graduation, which could attract larger foreign direct investment flows, as have several other graduate countries.

The graduation ceremony, however, takes place at a time when the global economic situation faces significant risks. Unexpected shocks such as the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic pose serious development challenges.

Despite swift action on the rapid spread of COVID-19, taking measures such as banning travel between islands, closing international borders and imposing curfews on businesses – the impact on Vanuatu was serious. The resulting collapse in tourism had a significant impact on the economy, with arrivals falling 65% between the year and July from the previous year. This contributed to an estimated 70 percent loss of jobs or income in the first six weeks after the border was closed and is a major factor in the 8.3 percent drop in production expected in Vanuatu this year. . The country also recorded its first official case of COVID-19 in November, having successfully warded off the virus for many months.

As a developing country, Vanuatu remains vulnerable to other external shocks. The threats of climate change are very real. The first Category 5 tropical cyclone of 2020, Tropical Cyclone Harold, demonstrated this by passing over Espiritu Santo, Pentecost Island and Ambrym earlier this year, displacing an estimated 80,000 Ni Vanuatu, more than 27% of the country’s population. It was the second strongest cyclone to hit Vanuatu, following Tropical Cyclone Pam of 2015, suggesting that such storms are becoming more frequent as our climate changes.

The United Nations family has supported Vanuatu in its independence since 1980. Its regional development arm, the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), has provided development assistance to Vanuatu since its inception. became a member in 1984. More recently, this support has included identifying ways to mobilize financial resources at the national level, recognizing that achieving the Sustainable Development Goals will require significant resources, especially in such a vulnerable environment.

Dedicated technical support has been provided since 2017 to help Vanuatu produce its Smooth Transition Strategy (STS), based on Vanuatu 2030 The Peoples Plan – the National Sustainable Development Plan for 2016 to 2030 – which reflects the unique identity of the people. Ni-Vanuatu. At the same time, ESCAP provided advisory services to the National Coordinating Committee for Graduation in Least Developed Countries, which oversaw the formulation of the STS and decided on associated follow-up actions.

As we strive to build back better after the COVID-19 pandemic, ESCAP stands ready, along with the United Nations family, to continue to support Vanuatu in its development aspirations and in the implementation of the STS. This includes support to link the STS to budgets, by offering specialized technical assistance to build capacity in trade negotiations and the development of production capacities in Vanuatu, thus enabling better structural transformation and diversification of the economy.

This year, Vanuatu celebrates 40 years of its independence. By working together, we can build resilience to external shocks in the Pacific region to ensure that the next stage of Vanuatu’s development journey continues to be successful for decades to come.

Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana is Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP).

