Celebrate UN staff who “bring hope to the world”

To mark United Nations Day this year, UN News takes a snapshot of just one part of the world – featuring the various contributions made by former staff in Brazil.

The United Nations Country Team in Brazil celebrates the occasion by highlighting the contributions of four former staff members who have all played a role in the history of the Organization: a veterinarian, an environmentalist, a sociologist and a demographer .

All of them have dedicated a large part of their lives to the United Nations and believe that unity and dialogue are the best way to create a more just and more sympathetic world.

Milton Thiago de Mello, veterinarian

“The world after the pandemic will be different – the planet has been forced to take a break, and a new world will emerge.”

This philosophical approach COVID-19[female[feminine comes from a former UN staff member who earned the right to provide long-term vision. After all, this is the second pandemic he’s been going through: Now 105-year-old Milton Thiago de Mello was a small child when the Spanish flu spread around the world, killing tens of millions of people.

In addition to surviving this global health crisis, Mr. Thiago de Mello has endured two world wars and traveled to many cities and countries, working tirelessly in the service of scientific progress.

His research on brucellosis, an infectious disease that affects livestock and human health, brought him to the attention of the Pan American Health Organization and the World Health Organization (PAHO /WHO), for whom began to work in Argentina, during the year of creation of the health agency, in 1948.

Cristina Montenegro, environmentalist

“I have paved the way for many women in the United Nations system”

Cristina Montenegro’s international career at the UN spanned three decades, and by the time she retired she was head of the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) in Brazil, one of the first women in the Organization to lead an agency country office.

After working at the United Nations Conference on Environment and Development (better known as the 1992 Earth Summit in Rio), the environmentalist continued to serve in Mexico, before returning to Brazil to open the first UNEP country office.

“We started at a time when there was little talk of the environment,” she recalls. “Then we had a boost in 1992 with the Rio Conference, which strengthened the theme and the institutions.

João Carlos Alexim, veterinarian

João Carlos Alexim headed the Brazil country office for another United Nations agency, the International Labor Organization (ILO).

During his career, he has been involved in pioneering projects, including initiatives that have advanced the fight against child labor and the improvement of equal opportunities and wages for black workers and women.

“For me, the UN remains the fundamental organizing center of human thought and civilization,” he said, emphasizing the values ​​that founded the UN, which remain relevant today.

Mena Mueller, demographer

Mena Mueller’s full name is Maria Helena Fernandes da Trindade Henriques Mueller, but the preference for the shorter nickname emerged while working for the famous United Nations official, Sérgio Vieira de Mello, while he was at the head of the United Nations emergency office. Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in Bosnia, when he participated in the negotiations to end the war in the country which claimed more than 97,000 lives.

Ms. Mueller was charged with the complex mission of uniting the three warring groups (Bosnians, Croats, Serbs), with a common cultural identity.

This involved mobilizing artists, journalists, activists and educators, to prove to the people of the former Yugoslavia and to the outside world that historic countries and cultures needed to be supported.

“When we arrived in the country, it was difficult to convince people that they were not dead. Especially young people, ”she says. “It was a huge job to encourage them to keep going and find enough hope to build meaningful lives.”