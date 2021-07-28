World
Ceasefire after three Armenian soldiers die in clashes with Azerbaijan – Times of India
MOSCOW / BAKU: Armenia said on Wednesday that three of its soldiers were killed in an exchange of gunfire with Azerbaijan and the two sides subsequently agreed to a Russian ceasefire proposal in an attempt to ‘calm tensions down.
The Armenian Defense Ministry said in a statement that Azeri the armed forces attacked Armenian positions near the border between the two countries. Four Armenian soldiers were injured in the same incident, he said.
The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said two of its soldiers were injured in the shelling. In a statement, he accused the Armenian forces of what he called “provocations” in the Kalbajar district and said his army would continue to fight back.
He later said he accepted a Russian proposal to impose a ceasefire in the region, but also accused Armenia of continuing to bomb Azeri positions. The Armenian Defense Ministry also said it had accepted the ceasefire.
The incident was one of the deadliest in a six-week war between ethnic Armenian forces and Baku over the Nagorno-Karabakh region and its surroundings ended last year.
Separately, on Wednesday, an Azeri court also sentenced two Armenian soldiers to 15 years in prison for espionage. The soldiers were arrested in December after the conflict.
During the fighting from September to November last, Azeri troops drove out Armenian forces from strips of territory they had controlled since the 1990s in and around the Nagorno-Karabakh region, before Russia negotiated a ceasefire.
A latent border dispute between the two has since erupted, with the two sides accusing each other of separate incursions into each other’s territory in recent months, underscoring the fragility of the ceasefire.
The Armenian Defense Ministry said in a statement that Azeri the armed forces attacked Armenian positions near the border between the two countries. Four Armenian soldiers were injured in the same incident, he said.
The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said two of its soldiers were injured in the shelling. In a statement, he accused the Armenian forces of what he called “provocations” in the Kalbajar district and said his army would continue to fight back.
He later said he accepted a Russian proposal to impose a ceasefire in the region, but also accused Armenia of continuing to bomb Azeri positions. The Armenian Defense Ministry also said it had accepted the ceasefire.
The incident was one of the deadliest in a six-week war between ethnic Armenian forces and Baku over the Nagorno-Karabakh region and its surroundings ended last year.
Separately, on Wednesday, an Azeri court also sentenced two Armenian soldiers to 15 years in prison for espionage. The soldiers were arrested in December after the conflict.
During the fighting from September to November last, Azeri troops drove out Armenian forces from strips of territory they had controlled since the 1990s in and around the Nagorno-Karabakh region, before Russia negotiated a ceasefire.
A latent border dispute between the two has since erupted, with the two sides accusing each other of separate incursions into each other’s territory in recent months, underscoring the fragility of the ceasefire.