CDC issues new deportation ban for most of United States until October 3

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a new moratorium on evictions that would last until October 3, as the Biden administration sought to quell growing criticism from progressives that it allowed vulnerable tenants to losing their home during a pandemic.

The ban announced on Tuesday could help keep millions of people in their homes as the delta variant of the coronavirus spread and states have been slow to release federal rent assistance. It would temporarily stop evictions in counties with “substantial and high levels” of virus transmission and cover areas where 90% of the US population lives.

The announcement was a turnaround for the Biden administration, which allowed an earlier moratorium to end over the weekend after he said a Supreme Court ruling precluded an extension. It opened a dramatic split between the White House and progressive Democrats who insisted the administration do more to prevent some 3.6 million Americans from losing their homes during the COVID-19 crisis.

Speaking at the White House on Tuesday, Biden said he pushed the CDC to reconsider its options. But he still seemed hesitant about whether the new moratorium could withstand legal action over its constitutionality, saying he had sought expert advice on whether the Supreme Court would approve the measure.

“Most of the constitutional research says he’s not likely to pass the constitutional rally,” Biden said. “But there are several key researchers who believe it can and is worth it.”

The president added that the moratorium – even if it is being challenged in court – “will likely give a little more time” for the states and the city to release billions of dollars in federal assistance to tenants.

Politically, the extension could help bridge a gap with Liberal Democratic lawmakers calling on the president to take executive action to keep tenants in their homes. The administration had spent the last few days scrambling to reassure Democrats and the country that it could find a way to limit the damage caused by the potential evictions with federal aid.

But the pressure increased as leading lawmakers said it was not enough.

The main Democratic leaders have joined Representative Cori Bush, D-Mo., Who has been camping outside the United States Capitol for several days. The first-year congressman once lived in her car as a young mother and pointed to that experience to urge the White House to prevent large-scale evictions.

As she wiped her eyes in front of a crowd on Capitol Hill following the CDC’s announcement, Bush said she shed “tears of joy.”

“My God, I don’t believe we did this,” she said. “We just got the job done, just loving people to keep millions in their homes.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said it was a day of “extraordinary relief”.

“The looming fear of being evicted and homeless has been lifted for countless families across America. Help is here! Pelosi said in a statement.

Administration officials had previously said a Supreme Court ruling prevented them from instituting a new moratorium without Congress support. When the court allowed the ban on eviction to continue until the end of July in a 5-4 vote, a majority judge, Brett Kavanaugh, wrote that Congress should act to extend it further.

But on Tuesday, the CDC cited the slow disbursement of housing assistance by state and local governments as the justification for the new moratorium.

Besides the moratorium, Biden insisted that federal funds are available – some $ 47 billion previously approved during the pandemic – that must come out to help tenants and landlords.

“The money is there,” Biden said.

The White House said state and local governments have been slow to disburse this federal money and is urging them to do so quickly.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen informed House Democrats on Tuesday of work underway to ensure federal housing assistance reaches tenants and landlords. She provided data so lawmakers can see how their districts and states are doing to distribute aid, according to a caller.

The Treasury Secretary has tried to encourage Democrats to work together, although lawmakers have said Biden should act alone to extend the moratorium on evictions, according to someone on the private appeal who insisted on it. anonymity to discuss its content.

Yellen said on the call, according to this person, that she agrees that “we have to put all resources to work” and that she appreciates the efforts of Democrats and wants “to leave nothing behind.”

The CDC implemented the initial eviction ban as part of the COVID-19 response when jobs changed and many workers lost income. The ban was intended to curb the spread of the virus among people homeless and in shelters, but it also penalized homeowners who lost income as a result.

National Apartment Association President and CEO Bob Pinnegar said the organization “has always held the same position – the moratorium on evictions is an unfunded government mandate that requires housing providers to provide a costly service without compensation and imposes an insurmountable debt on tenants “.

Democratic lawmakers said they were taken by surprise by Biden’s initial decision to end the moratorium, although the CDC said in late June that it likely would not extend the deportation ban beyond the end of July.

Representative Maxine Waters, the powerful Chairman of the Financial Services Committee, spoke privately for days with Yellen and urged the Treasury Secretary to use her influence to get states to push money out the door . But Waters also called on the CDC to act alone.

After the CDC’s announcement on Tuesday, Waters released a statement thanking Biden “for listening and for encouraging the CDC to act!” This extension of the moratorium is the lifeline that millions of families have been waiting for. “

