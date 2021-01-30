CDC issues mask warrant for domestic travel

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued an order requiring travelers to the United States to wear masks as part of a new initiative to stem coronavirus outbreaks.

According to Order of 11 pages issued on Fridays, travelers entering and transiting throughout the country will be required to wear face coverings at all transportation hubs, which the CDC defines as including any “airport, bus terminal, marina, seaport or other port, subway, terminal, station, Point of entry into the United States or any other place providing transportation. “

The wording of the ordinance largely obliges transit operators to enforce the rule.

“Conveyance operators should do their best to ensure that everyone on the conveyance wears a mask when embarking, disembarking and throughout the journey,” the document said.

The new mandate, which comes as the country has exceeded 26 million cases, is part of a series of decrees and directives that President Biden signed on Thursday aimed at stepping up the new administration’s ambitious goals of containing the latest wave and speeding up vaccine distribution.