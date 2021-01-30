CDC issues mask warrant for domestic travel
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued an order requiring travelers to the United States to wear masks as part of a new initiative to stem coronavirus outbreaks.
According to Order of 11 pages issued on Fridays, travelers entering and transiting throughout the country will be required to wear face coverings at all transportation hubs, which the CDC defines as including any “airport, bus terminal, marina, seaport or other port, subway, terminal, station, Point of entry into the United States or any other place providing transportation. “
The wording of the ordinance largely obliges transit operators to enforce the rule.
“Conveyance operators should do their best to ensure that everyone on the conveyance wears a mask when embarking, disembarking and throughout the journey,” the document said.
The new mandate, which comes as the country has exceeded 26 million cases, is part of a series of decrees and directives that President Biden signed on Thursday aimed at stepping up the new administration’s ambitious goals of containing the latest wave and speeding up vaccine distribution.
A similar order was proposed under the Trump administration, but the White House Coronavirus Task Force, led by Vice President Mike Pence, blocked the effort.
“Requiring masks on our transportation systems will protect Americans and ensure that we can travel safely again even during this pandemic,” read the order, signed by Dr Martin Cetron, director of the Division of CDC global migration and quarantine. “Therefore, demanding masks will help us control this pandemic and help reopen the US economy.”
A footnote in the order states that the CDC reserves the right to enforce the order “by criminal penalties.” But a spokesperson for the agency said the order relies heavily on voluntary action to enforce the warrant.
“The CDC strongly encourages and anticipates widespread voluntary compliance as well as the support of other federal agencies in the enforcement of this ordinance, to the extent permitted by law,” he said. “The CDC will be assisted in its implementation by other federal partners, including DHS and DOT,” referring to the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Transportation.
The establishment of a national mask mandate for travelers has been hailed by public health officials as a necessary step to correct the patchwork of local regulations that sometimes allow travelers to roam freely without face cover, despite a lot of data showing that wearing a mask is essential to prevent the spread of the virus.
“You needed this type of coordinated response for a while,” said Dr. Melissa J. Perry, professor of environmental and occupational health at George Washington University. “So the uniform, in all areas, everyone, everywhere, being forced to wear masks will sooner lead us to the end of the pandemic.
