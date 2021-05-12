CDC Advisors Reflect On Use Of Pfizer Injections In Children 12 Years And Older – Times of India

States are rolling out Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccines to pediatricians and even some school vaccination clinics as they prepare to vaccinate millions of children as young as 12. AP Photo

States are deploying Pfizer Covid-19 injections from Covid-19 to pediatricians and even some school vaccination clinics as they prepare to vaccinate millions of children as young as 12.

Federal health advisers were meeting on Wednesday to make recommendations on how to immunize 12 to 15 year olds with the vaccine. Earlier in the week, the Food and drug administration cleared increased use of Pfizer’s injections, citing evidence that they worked just as well for the younger age group as for those 16 and older.

While children in some places are already rolling up their sleeves, much of the country awaits recommendations from advisers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Among the outstanding questions: is it okay to get vaccinated against Covid-19 at the same doctor visit while children are given routine vaccinations, such as the HPV vaccine?

Doctors who are ready to vaccinate their own children also want other parents to line up.

“Their lives have been really disrupted by this virus,” said Dr. Anne Zink, chief medical officer of Alaska and president-elect of the Association of State and Territory Health Officials.

Zink described how her already vaccinated 16-year-old daughter loved spending time with unmasked friends while “my 13-year-old girl pouted and said, ‘I can’t wait for mine'” – shortly before learn she’ll have a ride, too.

the FDA On Monday, the Pfizer vaccine was approved for use in young adolescents after a study of more than 2,000 young people aged 12 to 15 found it to offer strong protection. There were no cases of Covid-19 among the volunteers who received the two-dose vaccination compared to 16 in the group who received sham injections. Children received the same dose as adults, but developed even higher levels of anti-virus antibodies.

The side effects are the same as those experienced by adults, mainly sore arms and flu-like fever, chills or body aches that signal the immune system is recovering. But unsurprisingly, they were a bit more common in children. Headaches, for example, occurred in half of people 16 and older, but in three-quarters of younger teens in Pfizer studies.

Vaccinating Americans of all ages will be key to getting back to normalcy, and there is plenty of supply for the nearly 17 million children aged 12 to 15 in the country.

In addition to mass vaccination sites and health service deployments that were essential for adults, many states will offer children more familiar options – sending doses to pediatricians and even schools. In Alaska, for example, Zink said some schools are due to hold vaccination clinics in cafeterias in the coming days.

Pfizer is not the only company seeking to lower the age limit for its vaccine. Modern recently said that preliminary results from his study in 12 to 17 year olds show strong protection and no serious side effects, data the FDA will need to review.

As for even younger children, the two companies have started testing young people aged 6 months to 11 years. These studies explore whether different doses are needed at younger ages, and the FDA plans to hold a public meeting next month to discuss exactly what evidence is needed.