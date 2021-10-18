CCTV +: Peng Liyuan calls for advancing health, digital education for girls and women

BEIJING, October 18, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, called for promoting digital and health education for girls and women in response to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Peng, also the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Special Envoy for the Advancement of Girls’ and Women’s Education, made the remarks via video link at the 2021 UNESCO Prize for girls’ and women’s education Friday.

Since the inception of the award through cooperation between China and UNESCO in 2015, the award continued to exert its positive influence and inspire more people to dedicate themselves to the cause of girls’ and women’s education, Peng said.

Hailing the award’s positive influence, Peng said tens of thousands of girls and women have mastered the knowledge and skills and gained the ability and confidence to change their destinies and pursue their dreams.

“More and more people care about and support girls’ and women’s education, gathering powerful forces to promote gender equality in global education,” said Peng.

Noting that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a very negative impact on the education of girls and women, Peng called for specific and effective measures to provide them with fair and quality education.

Peng called for promoting the digital education of girls and women comprehensively, making full use of digital technology, sharing high-quality online educational resources, increasing educational support for girls and women in areas and regions. poor families, and improving their ability to use new technologies for employment and entrepreneurship.

She also called for continuing to strengthen health education for girls and women, to support them and their families, to improve health awareness and prevent various diseases, and to improve overall physical and mental health of women. girls and women.

The prize is the only prize awarded by UNESCO in the field of the promotion of the education of girls and women. UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay said during the ceremony that she had played a unique role in helping women and children achieve their dreams, especially in responding to the challenges of the pandemic.

Connect: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fTs3WzOPXqY

SOURCE CCTV +