CCP “orders weapon,” Xi says as Chinese military urges modernization to speed up – Times of India
BEIJING: On the eve of Chinese Army Day, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Saturday that it was the ruling Communist Party that was “in command of the weapon” and called on the military to make resolute efforts to become the best army in the world by 2027, on par with that of the United States.
Last year, a key Chinese Communist Party (CCP) conclave led by Xi, 68, finalized plans to build a fully modern army on par with that of the United States by 2027.
By 2027, which marks the centenary of the founding of the People’s Liberation Army (APL), China will build a fully modern army on par with that of the United States, a goal consistent with national strength and which will meet future national defense needs, media reported after the CPC plenary session last October. year.
Addressing a group study session of the CPC Political Bureau on Saturday, Xi – who heads the CPC and the powerful Central Military Commission (CMC), besides the prospects of a lifetime term in power unlike his predecessors – called for resolute will and determination to work hard to achieve the goals set for the PLA centenary which will be celebrated in 2027.
The CMC is the general high command of the Chinese army.
Reviewing the history of the CCP, which celebrated its centenary on July 1, Xi pointed out that “the party commands the cannon,” maintaining absolute leadership over the armed forces, state media reported here.
According to the 14th five-year plan implemented from this year for the 100th anniversary of the PLA, the goal of the centenary of military development should be achieved.
In addition to emphasizing a rapid modernization of the army through heavy defense budgets, which this year amounted to 200 billion dollars, and military exercises in real combat conditions to win wars, Xi has also repeatedly insisted, since taking over as CCP leadership in 2012, that the PLA should operate under the leadership of the party.
His repeated insistence raised eyebrows as the PLA under China’s constitutional structure operates under party leadership, not government.
Xi shook the PLA, the world’s largest army of two million people, by punishing more than 50 high-level generals as well as a host of mid-range officials as part of the massive anti-corruption campaign that ‘he has launched since coming to power.
During his meeting on Saturday, Xi extended his greetings to the officers, soldiers and civilian personnel of the PLA and the People’s Armed Police Force, as well as members of the militia and the reserve service before the 94th. anniversary of the PLA, which falls on August 1, the state-run Xinhua News Agency reported.
Xi noted that achieving the goals is an important decision of the CCP and CMC and a critical task for China’s national security and overall development.
On the historic path of fully building a modern socialist country and achieving the second centenary goal, greater emphasis should be placed on strengthening national defense and armed forces, Xi said.
Xi said achieving the goals is a profound reform vital for the overall building of the entire military and called for a transformation of the development philosophy to ensure high-quality development.
Stressing the need to adapt to the global trend of military development and meet the demands of strengthening the strategic capacity of the Chinese armed forces, Xi “demanded” efforts to advance the reform of national defense and the armed forces. , the Xinhua report said. PTI KJV AKJ
