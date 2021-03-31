Caution versus optimism
News regarding the state of the pandemic in the United States has been largely positive in recent months. Vaccines are very effective and millions of people are given doses every day. Cases, hospitalizations and deaths have fallen sharply from their January highs.
But infections are on the rise again. The United States has on average 65,000 new cases per day over the past week – a 19 percent increase from two weeks ago. This puts the country near last summer’s peak, although still well below January levels.
As these numbers clearly show, the pandemic is not yet over. And it could get worse in the coming weeks. But there are still good reasons to be optimistic about the trajectory of Covid in the United States
What drives business?
Several factors are fueling the recovery, Apoorva Mandavilli, science reporter for The Times, told us. A more contagious variant (the one first identified in Britain, called B.1.1.7) is spreading. Some mayors and governors continued to lift restrictions and hide the rules. Many Americans behave less carefully. And vaccinations have not allowed the country to come close to herd immunity.
Many experts are not surprised. “For literally a month and a half, we’ve all predicted that the second half of March will be when B.1.1.7 becomes the dominant variant in the United States,” says Dr. Ashish Jha, Dean of the Brown School. of public health. “And of course, here we are.”
The increase is not evenly distributed. “New York and New Jersey have been bad and not improving, and Michigan cases are increasing at an explosive rate,” said Mitch Smith, a Times reporter covering the pandemic.
Hospitalizations are also increasing rapidly in Michigan, with Jackson, Detroit, and Flint among metropolitan areas knowing the highest rates of new cases in the country.
The outlook is brighter in much of the West and South, although cases have started to increase in Florida, where officials in Miami Beach instituted a curfew this month to keep the spring breaker crowds from congregating.
Still, Mitch noted, “Compare the country to where we were in January, it’s much better.”
Short-term worry, long-term optimism
What happens next? Cases could continue to rise in the coming weeks, says Apoorva. Between vaccinations and past infections, half of the country may have some form of immunity to the virus, according to Jha: “That still leaves a lot of people vulnerable who can be infected.”
But the success of the country’s ongoing vaccination campaign is expected to keep deaths and hospitalizations well below their January peaks. Many people most at risk of serious illness have already been vaccinated, which means new cases are likely to be concentrated in younger, healthier people.
And there are plenty of reasons to expect the state of the pandemic to improve as summer approaches. More and more Americans are getting vaccinated. The onset of warmer weather will allow more people to spend time outdoors, where the virus is less easily spread. And cities and states could blunt new cases by retaining interior mask mandates.
Caution now and hope for the longer term can make public health messages difficult. President Biden crossed that line this week, celebrating expanding access to vaccines while warning that “reckless behavior” could lead to more infections.
The solution, Jha believes, is honesty. “There has been this debate throughout the pandemic: should we be more optimistic or should we be more pessimistic? My personal strategy is just to be honest with people, ”he says. “Be honest with people and tell them the truth. I think most people can handle it. “
In other virus news:
THE LAST NEWS
Politics
-
Sure the second day of Derek Chauvin’s trial, six people who were at the scene last year as Chauvin knelt around George Floyd’s neck testified. The teenager who recorded the video at the center of the case said she sometimes stayed awake at night, “apologizing to George Floyd for not doing more.” (Here are the takeaways of day 2.)
-
Two Capitol Police Officers continue Donald Trump, claiming he is responsible for the physical and emotional injuries they suffered in the January 6 riot.
-
These photos show conditions in an overcrowded border facility in Donna, Texas, which is home to more than 4,000 migrants.
-
An air strike by the French army in January against militants killed 19 civilians in Mali, a UN report found. The attack intensified calls for around 5,000 French soldiers stationed there to leave.
-
G. Gordon Liddy, who concocted the failed heist that led to the Watergate scandal and the resignation of Richard Nixon, has died. He was 90 years old.
-
The nfl will add a 17th regular season game, the first extension of the league schedule since 1978.
-
The Final Four is ready for NCAA basketball tournaments, after the No.1 seeds in every bracket – Gonzaga for men and Stanford and South Carolina for the women – won last night.
Opinions
Morning readings
Under the sea: “There is no background, no walls, just this space that goes to infinity. And one thing you realize is there are a lot of sea monsters there, but they are tiny. “
Lives lived: Alvin Sykes converted to Buddhism in his twenties and led a life as a monk in the name of social justice. Although not a lawyer, he was dedicated to researching long-outstanding murder cases from the Civil Rights era, including that of Emmett Till. Sykes died at 64.
Lil Nas X, digital master
Over the past week, South Dakota Governor Nike and several right-wing media figures, among others, have come after rapper Lil Nas X. Some have criticized his new single “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” and his hell-themed music video, in which he gives Satan a lap dance. Others were angry with the limited edition sneakers he collaborated on, called Satan shoes.
This outrage is intentional, as the Times music critic Jon Caramanica writes. “What ‘Montero’ caused – or rather what Lil Nas X designed – is good old-fashioned moral panic,” he writes. “The song, the video, the shoes – that’s bait.”
Lil Nas X found major fame in 2019 with his viral hit “Old Town Road”. But what kept him relevant were the skills he developed before that, as an avid Nicki Minaj fan on social media. This experience made it a master at leading online conversations, a talent that translates well into a pop celebrity.
“He’s an A-level internet manipulator and, with all the tools and resources typically reserved for longtime pop superstars, he’s perfectly suited to dominate the moment,” Caramanica writes. “‘Montero’ may or may not top the Billboard Hot 100 next week, but it will be second to none in any conversations.” – Sanam Yar
PS President Lyndon Johnson announced he would not stand for re-election 53 years ago today, the last time a US president did. The Times covered the news with a first page banner title.
