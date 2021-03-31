Caution versus optimism

Still, Mitch noted, “Compare the country to where we were in January, it’s much better.”

Short-term worry, long-term optimism

What happens next? Cases could continue to rise in the coming weeks, says Apoorva. Between vaccinations and past infections, half of the country may have some form of immunity to the virus, according to Jha: “That still leaves a lot of people vulnerable who can be infected.”

But the success of the country’s ongoing vaccination campaign is expected to keep deaths and hospitalizations well below their January peaks. Many people most at risk of serious illness have already been vaccinated, which means new cases are likely to be concentrated in younger, healthier people.

And there are plenty of reasons to expect the state of the pandemic to improve as summer approaches. More and more Americans are getting vaccinated. The onset of warmer weather will allow more people to spend time outdoors, where the virus is less easily spread. And cities and states could blunt new cases by retaining interior mask mandates.

Caution now and hope for the longer term can make public health messages difficult. President Biden crossed that line this week, celebrating expanding access to vaccines while warning that “reckless behavior” could lead to more infections.

The solution, Jha believes, is honesty. “There has been this debate throughout the pandemic: should we be more optimistic or should we be more pessimistic? My personal strategy is just to be honest with people, ”he says. “Be honest with people and tell them the truth. I think most people can handle it. “

