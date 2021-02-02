Caught in the tangled web of vaccine nationalism

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, February 02 (IPS) – “Oh what a tangled web we weave When we first practice cheating”. Walter Scott’s lines, already over two centuries old, aptly sum up how the pursuit of national advantage and private gain has undermined the public interest and the common good.

As we know, COVID-19 infections exceed 100 million internationally, with more than two million lives lost, rich countries are now publicly arguing over access to limited vaccine supplies. As “vaccine nationalism” is widespread, multilateral agreements have not been able to meet current challenges well.

Jomo Kwame Sundaram

Vaccine nationalism has meant that the rich and powerful come first, not only in societies but also in the world, mocking the slogan “No one left behind” adopted by the international community.

Many developing countries and most of their people will have to wait for access to vaccines while the strongest and better off will gain prior access regardless of need or urgency.

Nationalism of vaccines and the prospect of more profits by not increasing production to induce scarcity can therefore lead to more loss of lives and livelihoods, causing economies to slow further.

TRIPS waiver blocked

The 1994 World Trade Organization (WTO) Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) significantly strengthened and extended intellectual property rights (IPRs) transnationally. It’s easy to forget that the strict cross-border enforcement of IPR claims is relatively recent.

While many assume that IPRs are necessary to promote research and development for technological advancement, this is seriously questioned by the most serious stories and historians of technology.

Perhaps more importantly, there is ample evidence that IPRs may have inadvertently slowed progress. More generally, IPRs have discouraged research cooperation and knowledge sharing, so essential to progress.

By allowing, and therefore by encouraging ‘lagging patent“And hoarding, IPRs have effectively denied access to patented products and processes, except to the highest bidders.

Public health exception

After the return to the original TRIPS, spurred on by Nelson Mandela after he became South African president in 1994, developing countries were granted legal access to “essential medicines”.

A 2001 WTO Declaration on TRIPS and Public Health affirmed the right of countries to protect public health, allow access to medicines and issue a compulsory license (CL), even without a health emergency.

In return for the extension of intellectual property protection by developing countries, developed countries have promised to establish manufacturing capacities for patented processes in developing countries and to incentivize their transnational corporations (TNCs) to allow the transfer of technology to developing countries, in particular the least developed countries (LDCs).

In 2017, the TRIPS Agreement was amended to confirm that developing countries unable to produce certain pharmaceuticals domestically could issue compulsory licenses to import patented medicines produced abroad under compulsory license.

But although the TRIPS Agreement now allows such use of compulsory licenses, developing countries are still forced by its complex rules, procedures and conditions as well as by the constant threats and incentives of TNCs, supported by their governments.

Therefore, the use of compulsory licenses by developing countries has been largely limited several more independent middle-income countries, such as India, Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia; and drugs for HIV / AIDS.

TRIPS waiver

The TRIPS waiver – proposed by South Africa, India and others at the WTO – seeks the temporary suspension of several provisions of the TRIPS Agreement on patents, design and information protection not disclosed.

The proposed waiver aims to dramatically scale up production of and access to COVID-19 vaccines, drugs and equipment, especially in developing countries, to contain contagion. But the Trump administration, the European Union (EU) and their allies have stubbornly blocked the waiver.

The EU claims “a [an intellectual property] is… also to ensure the publication and dissemination of research results, otherwise they will remain secret. He fails to acknowledge that no vaccine developer has shared the research results needed to increase vaccine production by others, including generics producers.

Rules of vaccine nationalism

Although the derogation implies treating the production and distribution of vaccines as public goods, and European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen has spoken of “working together” and “solidarity” for the “good public ”, the EU continues to block it.

But after AstraZeneca and Pfizer failed to meet their contractual obligations to deliver vaccines to EU countries, the now beleaguered EC president criticized companies for failing to meet their contractual obligations. She is quick to point out that taxpayers and EU governments have paid a lot to speed up vaccine development and production.

Ironically, the most realistic path now is to approve the TRIPS waiver at the WTO. The governments of the United States and the EU can make the much-needed breakthrough and do much to restore international confidence in their intentions.

With Biden announcing the United States’ re-integration into the World Health Organization (WHO), the new administration can not only lift the embargo on exports of vaccines, life-saving drugs and equipment, but also advocate for of the TRIPS waiver, quickly gaining recognition for its commitment to multilateral leadership.

American taxpayers have already spent several billion to Speed ​​of Trump’s Operation Warp accelerate the development and distribution of private vaccines. Now the US and EU are well positioned to dramatically accelerate the production and distribution of vaccines around the world at relatively little additional cost.

They can do this by ensuring that relevant information is quickly shared in order to rapidly increase vaccine production. For example, the capacity for mass production of vaccines remains limited internationally, but this is the Serum Institute of India, not a developed country facility, which is by far recognized as the world leader.

