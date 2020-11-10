Catholic Church prioritizes reputation over children: UK survey

The Catholic Church of England and Wales has failed to protect children from sexual abuse while prioritizing its own reputation and protecting alleged perpetrators, a new investigation has revealed.

The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) report, released on Tuesday, found that the Church had transferred violent priests and monks to different parishes where some continued to prey on children, resisting any external intervention.

The IICSA said the Catholic Church received more than 900 complaints about nearly 3,000 cases of child sexual abuse against priests, monks and volunteers between 1970 and 2015.

The investigation also found that there had been more than 100 reported allegations per year since 2016.

“The report finds that the Church has repeatedly prioritized its own reputation over the well-being of vulnerable children,” said IICSA President Alexis Jay in a video posted to social media.

“In recent years, senior church leaders have resisted external scrutiny and have only partially implemented the recommendations of major reviews,” she said.

“For decades the moral purpose of the Church has been betrayed by those who sexually abused children and by those who turned a blind eye to them,” she added.

“Even today, the Holy See’s decision not to cooperate with this investigation seems at odds with the Pope’s promise to take action against child sexual abuse,” Jay said.

Pope Francis has made sweeping changes in an attempt to tackle the sexual abuse crisis in the wake of growing global pressure demanding greater accountability, including the abolition last year of papal secrecy over accusations of sexual abuse against religious and the enforcement of a stricter law against child pornography.

Some critics, however, feel that is still not enough.

The IICSA report showed how the Church has repeatedly failed to support victims and survivors, while taking positive steps to protect alleged perpetrators, including moving them to different parishes.

England and Wales’ top Catholic leader, Cardinal Vincent Nichols, has failed to acknowledge any personal responsibility or show compassion for the victims in the recent cases examined by the inquiry, according to the inquiry.

“Sometimes, according to the report, Cardinal Nichols has shown that he cares more about the impact of child sexual abuse on the reputation of the Catholic Church than on victims and survivors,” he said. declared.

The Vatican and the Apostolic Nuncio, its ambassador to the UK, did not provide testimony to the inquiry despite repeated requests.

The investigation gathered testimonies from victims and survivors who described the profound and lasting effect of sexual abuse.

“The psychological effects have continued ever since, leading to years of unbearable guilt, depression, nightmares, anxiety and symptoms of PTSD,” read the testimony of a witness reported by the investigation.

Another victim said the traumatic experience affected every aspect of his life, including the near destruction of his marriage, and led him to self-harm.

The long-standing independent public inquiry, which examines the problem of child sexual abuse in UK institutions and society, released similar findings on the Church of England on October 6.