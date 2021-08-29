World
Category 4 hurricane Ida will soon intensify in Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS: Hurricane Ida quickly gained momentum on Sunday morning, becoming a dangerous Category 4 hurricane just hours before hitting the Louisiana coast as area emergency officials scrambled to open shelters for displaced evacuees despite the risks of the spread of the coronavirus.
As Ida traversed some of the warmest ocean waters in the world in the northern Gulf of Mexico, her top winds increased from 72 km / h (45 mph) to 230 km / h (150 mph) in five hours. The system was scheduled to make landfall on Sunday afternoon, arriving at the exact date Hurricane Katrina ravaged Louisiana and Mississippi 16 years earlier.
Ida was centered about 95 kilometers south of the mouth of the Mississippi River and 120 kilometers south-southeast of the coast of Grand Isle, Louisiana. It was moving northwest at 15 mph (24 km / h).
Ida has threatened an area already reeling from a resurgence of Covid-19 infections, thanks to low vaccination rates and the highly contagious delta variant.
Hospitals in New Orleans were planning to weather the storm with their beds nearly full, as also stressed hospitals elsewhere had little room for evacuated patients. And shelters for those fleeing their homes carried an additional risk of becoming hotbeds of new infections.
Governor John Bel Edwards vowed on Saturday that the “resilient and tough people” of Louisiana would weather the storm. He also noted that the shelters would operate with reduced capacity “to reflect the realities of Covid”.
Edwards said Louisiana officials were already working to find hotel rooms for many evacuees so that fewer of them would have to stay in mass shelters. He noted that during last year’s hurricane season, Louisiana found rooms for 20,000 people.
“So we know how to do this,” Edwards said. “I hope and pray that we don’t have to do it to such an extent. ”
On the coast Gulfport, Mississippi, a Red Cross the shelter posted signs showing instructions for evacuees as well as warnings regarding Covid-19. With the sky still sunny, only a handful of people showed up on Saturday night.
The director of the shelter, Barbara Casterlin, said workers were required to wear face masks. Evacuees were encouraged to do the same. Anyone who refuses will be sent to an isolated area, she said, as will those who are sick.
“We don’t check vaccinations,” Casterlin said, “but we do temperature checks two or three times a day. ”
President Joe Biden approved emergency declarations for Louisiana and Mississippi ahead of Ida’s arrival.
Comparisons with the August 29, 2005, landing of Katrina weighed heavily on locals preparing for Ida. A Category 3 storm, Katrina was blamed for 1,800 deaths as it demolished seaside homes in Mississippi and caused disastrous seawall ruptures and flooding in New Orleans.
In Saucier, Mississippi, Alex and Angela Bennett spent Saturday afternoon filling sandbags to place around their flood-prone home. The two survived Katrina and didn’t expect Ida to cause so much destruction where they live, according to predictions.
“ Katrina was terrible. It will be nothing, “said Alex Bennett.” I hate it for Louisiana, but I’m happy for us. ”
Long lines formed at gas pumps on Saturday as people rushed to escape. Trucks pulling saltwater fishing boats and motorhomes pulled away from the coast on Interstate 65 in Alabama, while traffic jams blocked Interstate 10 from New Orleans.
Ida escalated so quickly that New Orleans officials said there was no time to organize a mandatory evacuation of its 390,000 residents. Mayor LaToya Cantrell urged residents to leave voluntarily. Those who remained were warned to prepare for lengthy power outages amid the sweltering heat.
Officials also pointed out that the levees and drainage systems protecting the city have been significantly improved since Katrina. But they warned that flooding was still possible with up to 24 inches (61 centimeters) of rain expected in some areas.
Edwards said 5,000 National Guard troops were deployed to 14 parishes in Louisiana for search and rescue efforts. And 10,000 linemen were on standby to respond to power outages.
Ida posed a threat far beyond New Orleans. A hurricane warning has been issued for nearly 200 miles (320 kilometers) of the Louisiana coast, from Intracoastal City south of Lafayette to the Mississippi state border. A tropical storm warning has been extended to the Alabama-Florida line.
Meteorologist Jeff Masters, who piloted hurricane missions for the government and founded Weather Underground, said Ida is expected to pass through “the worst place for a hurricane.”
The Interstate 10 corridor between New Orleans and Baton Rouge is a critical hub for the nation’s petrochemical industry, lined with oil refineries, natural gas terminals, and chemical manufacturing plants. EntergyLouisiana’s main electricity supplier operates two nuclear power plants along the Mississippi River.
A US Department of Energy The oil and gas infrastructure map shows dozens of low elevation sites in the storm’s predicted path that are listed as potentially vulnerable to flooding.
