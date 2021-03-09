Catalan separatist leader loses immunity, paving way for Spain’s extradition request
MADRID – The European Parliament stripped the immunity of Carles Puigdemont, the former separatist leader of Catalonia, clearing the way for Spain to make another attempt to extradite him from Belgium and try him for sedition.
The European Parliament said on Tuesday that a majority of its members had voted a day earlier in a secret ballot to lift the immunity of Mr Puigdemont and two other Catalan members of the assembly who face charges in Spain linked to a failed attempt to declare Catalonia. independence in 2017. The Spanish courts accused his candidacy of being unconstitutional.
Monday’s vote ended a long battle by Mr Puigdemont and his colleagues to use their protection as elected members of the European Assembly to protect them from prosecution in Spain. It is now up to the Belgian courts to rule on the advisability of returning Mr. Puigdemont to the Spanish capital, Madrid, to be tried there.
“It is a sad day for the European Parliament,” said Puigdemont. “We lost our immunity, but the European Parliament lost more than that and, therefore, European democracy too,” he said, adding that it was “a clear case of political prosecution “.
The Spanish government welcomed the vote.
“Catalonia’s problems will not be solved in Europe or by Europe. They must be resolved in Spain by gathering all the Catalan forces around the table, ”said Foreign Minister Arancha González Laya. The vote showed that the European Parliament had “respect for the work of justice in our country”, she added.
The European Parliament’s decision comes just weeks after regional elections in Catalonia, this increased the majority of independence parties in the regional parliament. Separatist politicians have been in control since 2015, but the secessionist conflict has divided Catalan society while remaining a highly controversial issue in national politics.
Mr Puigdemont and some of his colleagues have been in Brussels since October 2017, shortly after the Spanish central government ousted his regional government for having organized a referendum which the Spanish courts had ruled illegal and then declared the independence of Catalonia.
Over the past three years, Mr Puigdemont has succeeded in repelling attempts to extradite both from Belgium and Germany, where he was briefly detained during a trip.
In January, Belgian judges also rejected a request for the extradition of another former member of Catalonia’s regional government, Lluis Puig, who faces similar charges in Spain. The Belgian court argued that the Spanish Supreme Court did not have the legal power to issue an arrest warrant against Mr Puig, adding that he should be tried by a regional court.
Part of the former government of Mr Puigdemont, however, remained in Spain and was tried before the country’s Supreme Court. Nine Catalans were sentenced to prison terms after being convicted of crimes, including sedition and embezzlement of public funds.
A former Catalan leader, Oriol Junqueras, has also been barred by Spain’s highest court from sitting in the European Parliament. He and Mr. Puigdemont were elected to the assembly in 2019.
The European Parliament’s vote will allow a Spanish judge to reactivate a European arrest warrant against Mr Puigdemont who was suspended in early 2020, when Mr Puigdemont and his colleagues took their seats in the European Assembly.
Catalan leaders are not the first members of the European Parliament to be stripped of their immunity.
In 2019, the European Parliament stripped the immunity of Jean-Marie Le Pen, the founder of the far-right Front National party in France. He always examines the case of Ioannis Lagos, convicted in Greece last year for his activities with the far-right Golden Dawn party. The Greek government considers Golden Dawn a criminal organization.
The Catalan affair has divided Brussels politicians, many of whom hate to set a precedent of lawmakers on trial for political activity. The lifting of Mr Puigdemont’s immunity was approved by three-fifths of the members of the European Parliament.
Belgian courts could take months to rule on the latest extradition attempt of Mr Puigdemont and the two other Catalan leaders, Antoni Comín and Clara Ponsatí.
The Brussels public prosecutor’s office is examining the possibility of renewing legal proceedings in Belgium, a spokesperson for the office said.
If Belgian courts blocked the extradition request, the Catalans would continue to sit in the European Parliament, but without special immunity rights.
