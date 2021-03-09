Catalan separatist leader loses immunity, paving way for Spain’s extradition request

MADRID – The European Parliament stripped the immunity of Carles Puigdemont, the former separatist leader of Catalonia, clearing the way for Spain to make another attempt to extradite him from Belgium and try him for sedition.

The European Parliament said on Tuesday that a majority of its members had voted a day earlier in a secret ballot to lift the immunity of Mr Puigdemont and two other Catalan members of the assembly who face charges in Spain linked to a failed attempt to declare Catalonia. independence in 2017. The Spanish courts accused his candidacy of being unconstitutional.

Monday’s vote ended a long battle by Mr Puigdemont and his colleagues to use their protection as elected members of the European Assembly to protect them from prosecution in Spain. It is now up to the Belgian courts to rule on the advisability of returning Mr. Puigdemont to the Spanish capital, Madrid, to be tried there.

“It is a sad day for the European Parliament,” said Puigdemont. “We lost our immunity, but the European Parliament lost more than that and, therefore, European democracy too,” he said, adding that it was “a clear case of political prosecution “.