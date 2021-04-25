Cases remain high in the United States, but vaccinations are slowing.

Vaccination rates are on the decline in the United States, despite the spread of highly contagious virus variants that fuel a national caseload that remains high enough to underscore concerns about the possibility of another outbreak.

More than 50,000 new cases in the United States were reported on Saturday, and case rates are similar to the second wave last summer, although they declined significantly from the third wave over the course of Winter. But the average number of vaccine doses given each day, which rose for months and peaked at 3.38 million, has now fallen to 2.86 million, its lowest level since March 31, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The vaccination rate stopped climbing on April 13, when federal health officials recommended suspending use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to allow researchers to examine a blood clotting disorder which appeared in six recipients. The Food and Drug Administration lifted the break on Friday, by choosing to add a risk warning on the labeling of vaccines.