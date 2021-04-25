Cases remain high in the United States, but vaccinations are slowing.
Vaccination rates are on the decline in the United States, despite the spread of highly contagious virus variants that fuel a national caseload that remains high enough to underscore concerns about the possibility of another outbreak.
More than 50,000 new cases in the United States were reported on Saturday, and case rates are similar to the second wave last summer, although they declined significantly from the third wave over the course of Winter. But the average number of vaccine doses given each day, which rose for months and peaked at 3.38 million, has now fallen to 2.86 million, its lowest level since March 31, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The vaccination rate stopped climbing on April 13, when federal health officials recommended suspending use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to allow researchers to examine a blood clotting disorder which appeared in six recipients. The Food and Drug Administration lifted the break on Friday, by choosing to add a risk warning on the labeling of vaccines.
Experts don’t know why vaccination rates have started to drop, or whether reluctance to vaccinate, a problem before the Johnson & Johnson break, is entirely to blame. They suggest the problem is more complicated. Many Americans willing and able to get vaccinated have now been vaccinated, experts say, and among the unvaccinated, some are totally opposed while others would get a vaccine if it were more available to them.
Whatever the reason for the slowdown in vaccinations, it could delay the onset of collective immunity, at which point the coronavirus cannot spread easily because it does not find enough vulnerable people to infect. The longer it takes, the more time there is to dangerous variants arise and possibly escape the vaccines.
Elected leaders and public health officials are struggling to tailor their messages and tactics to persuade not only vaccine-hesitant but indifferent ones as well. As mass vaccination sites begin to close, more patients could get vaccinated by their own doctors, with whom people are most comfortable – a change that would require the Biden administration to distribute the vaccines in much smaller shipments to many more providers.
Resuming use of the Johnson & Johnson single-injection vaccine is expected to help hard-to-reach populations like Americans in remote communities, migrants, and the elderly who may have difficulty leaving their homes.
The White House and public health officials are calling the next phase of the vaccination campaign “the floor game,” and likening it to an effort to exit the vote.
“We are entering a new phase” in the country’s vaccination effort, said Dr Mark McClellan, former Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration and director of the Duke-Margolis Center for Health Policy at Duke University.
“Now it’s more about getting vaccines to people who want them but haven’t been able to easily reach existing sites,” said Dr McClellan. Availability without appointment, which New York City is permitted at city-run sites starting Friday, could also help vaccinate more people, he said.
Dr Ashish Jha, the dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, warned that it would be “extremely problematic” to widely denounce those who had not yet received a vaccine – due to indifference or inconvenience – like “resistance fighters”. He mentionned on national public radio last week, “there are a lot of people who are perfectly happy to get the vaccine but don’t desperately need it – aren’t convinced they really need it.”
