Cases of the virus have declined dramatically in more than half of U.S. states over the past two weeks.

More than half of U.S. states have seen a significant drop in new coronavirus cases in the past two weeks, as federal health officials have started to suggest the virus’s trajectory is improving. Yet uneven immunization levels across the country indicate the challenge of reaching people who have not been vaccinated.

As of Tuesday, the United States averaged nearly 54,000 new cases per day, a drop of 24% from two weeks ago, and comparable to the level of cases reported in mid-October before the deadly winter surge, according to a New York Times database. Since peaking in January, cases, hospitalizations and deaths across the country have declined significantly.

In the past two weeks, the number of cases has fallen 15% or more in 27 states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands, with declines of 30% or more in 11 states. Oklahoma reported a 55% drop in the average number of new cases per day on Tuesday, while Michigan, which has experienced one of the most serious recent epidemics in the country, is now seeing rapid improvement with cases down almost 40 percent.

In New York, which had experienced a stubbornly high workload for months, the second wave recedes six months after its start, said the city’s health commissioner.