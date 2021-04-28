Cases of the virus have declined dramatically in more than half of U.S. states over the past two weeks.
More than half of U.S. states have seen a significant drop in new coronavirus cases in the past two weeks, as federal health officials have started to suggest the virus’s trajectory is improving. Yet uneven immunization levels across the country indicate the challenge of reaching people who have not been vaccinated.
As of Tuesday, the United States averaged nearly 54,000 new cases per day, a drop of 24% from two weeks ago, and comparable to the level of cases reported in mid-October before the deadly winter surge, according to a New York Times database. Since peaking in January, cases, hospitalizations and deaths across the country have declined significantly.
In the past two weeks, the number of cases has fallen 15% or more in 27 states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands, with declines of 30% or more in 11 states. Oklahoma reported a 55% drop in the average number of new cases per day on Tuesday, while Michigan, which has experienced one of the most serious recent epidemics in the country, is now seeing rapid improvement with cases down almost 40 percent.
In New York, which had experienced a stubbornly high workload for months, the second wave recedes six months after its start, said the city’s health commissioner.
Federal health officials have taken note. After expressing a recurring feeling of “imminent doom” Last month, Dr Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said on Wednesday that she was starting to see signs of progress.
“The cases are starting to go down. We think this has to do with an increase in vaccination, an increase in the number of people exercising caution, and so I’m cautiously optimistic that we are turning the corner, ”she said. said on “Good Morning America. “
But she warned that “the virus is opportunistic” and could strike communities with low vaccination rates. Persistent reluctance to immunize remains a challenge, and the rate of vaccination will decrease, officials recognized, in the midst of supply and demand problems.
About 43 percent of people received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, and 30 percent were fully vaccinated. Providers are administering about 2.67 million doses per day on average as of Wednesday, a decrease of about 21% from the high of 3.38 million reported on April 13.
The shift from CDC to relax mask guide outdoors this week is a reflection of the increase in the total number of vaccines – and an incentive to get vaccinated, experts said.
“This is another demonstration of what science has told us over the past few months, which is that vaccines are effective in preventing the Covid-19 virus from infecting us. And the more people who get vaccinated, the faster we can get back to business, ”said Dr Vivek Murthy, the surgeon general. an interview Tuesday on CNN.
As president Biden addresses a joint session of Congress on Wednesday evening, he set a deadline of July 4 for the country to “get closer to normal in America.” But public health experts have stressed that the experience of the pandemic across the world is not universal. India, for example, knows a second catastrophic wave it could have global implications.
“Pandemics require global cooperation and mutual support,” said Dr Murthy. “When there is an uncontrolled spread of the virus to any part of the world, it means that variants can appear, variants that over time can become resistant to the protection we get from vaccines, which could mean a real problem for us here in the United States. States. “
