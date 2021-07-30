Cases of the virus are increasing around the world and deaths in Africa are increasing.

Confirmed coronavirus infections have jumped across much of the world and deaths from the disease in Africa have increased by 80% in the past four weeks, the director-general of the World Health Organization said on Friday.

The continued spread of the virus and its variants, and its disparate impact on poorer countries with lower vaccination rates, reflects a global failure, said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

“The pandemic will end when the world chooses to end it,” he told a press conference. “It’s in our hands. We have all the tools we need. We can prevent this disease, we can test it, and we can treat it. “

Dr Tedros said nearly four million new infections were reported to WHO over the past week, and the organization expected the world to exceed 200 million known cases in the two next weeks. However, the totals are underestimated, as countries cases of underestimation – sometimes by very large margins. the number of deaths known in the world of about 4.2 million is assumed to be the same way.