Cases are plummeting in Puerto Rico, causing restrictions to gradually return.
Puerto Rico coronavirus cases drop precipitously after reaching record highs in March and April.
The U.S. Territory had its worst pandemic outbreak this spring, with the seven-day average of new cases reported daily peaking at 1,109 on April 20 from 200 per day in mid-March.
The peak was driven by a confluence of factors including the arrival of more contagious variants, a tide of spring break tourists and Holy Week celebrations.
In At the beginning of April, Gov. Pedro R. Pierluisi closed in-person teaching in schools, reduced indoor capacity in restaurants and businesses, and moved a nighttime curfew until 10 p.m. He also called on tourists to present negative coronavirus tests or cope to a fine of $ 300.
Since then, the numbers have improved considerably. Puerto Rico’s seven-day average of daily reported cases has fallen by more than 60% in the past 14 days, according to a New York Times Database. About 38 percent of people have received a dose of a Covid vaccine, and 26 percent are fully vaccinated.
Over a year ago, Puerto Rico became one of the first regions in the United States to lock down to try to contain the spread of the coronavirus, another blow to an island that suffered the ravages of Hurricane Maria in 2017, including a loss of electricity for almost a year; earthquakes in 2020; and a prolonged financial crisis.
On Thursday, Mr Pierluisi announced that school in person could resume, the nighttime curfew would be pushed back to midnight and store opening hours could stretch until 11 p.m. But he left them in place. stricter capacity restrictions on some businesses and the tourist test. requirement.
Reopening too early had contributed to some earlier peaks, said Mónica Feliú-Mójer, biologist and communications director for Science Puerto Rico, a non-profit group that supports Puerto Rican researchers.
Dr Feliú-Mójer said that although cases appeared to be decreasing, they were still considerably higher than before the recent outbreak. And she said she worried the Mother’s Day holiday on Sunday would cause another spike.
