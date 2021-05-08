Cases are plummeting in Puerto Rico, causing restrictions to gradually return.

Puerto Rico coronavirus cases drop precipitously after reaching record highs in March and April.

The U.S. Territory had its worst pandemic outbreak this spring, with the seven-day average of new cases reported daily peaking at 1,109 on April 20 from 200 per day in mid-March.

The peak was driven by a confluence of factors including the arrival of more contagious variants, a tide of spring break tourists and Holy Week celebrations.

In At the beginning of April, Gov. Pedro R. Pierluisi closed in-person teaching in schools, reduced indoor capacity in restaurants and businesses, and moved a nighttime curfew until 10 p.m. He also called on tourists to present negative coronavirus tests or cope to a fine of $ 300.