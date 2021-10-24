Cases are increasing in Germany, as the national state of emergency is due to expire next month.

German Health Minister Jens Spahn, however, noted the country’s high vaccination rate and said the emergency order could be lifted while other rules are put in place, such as mask warrants and proof of vaccination. About 70% of the population has received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine.

Pandemic restrictions in Germany are set individually by the country’s 16 states, and in general, masks are mandatory on public transport and in stores. As of August, visitors to Germany must show proof of vaccination, recovery from infection or a recent negative test to enter indoor public spaces, such as restaurants, lounges and gyms. The clubs of Berlin, famous for its hedonistic nightlife, reopened last month for the first time in over a year.

The cases are also reborn in Great Britain, where the government lifted virtually all restrictions in July, arguing that a rapid rollout of vaccination had helped ease hospitalization and death rates. In June, the country reported as few as 2,000 cases per day, but last week it reported an average of 47,209 new cases per day, a 30% increase from the average of two weeks ago.

The government rejected calls for immediate reintroduction of some restrictions on coronaviruses, but he also said rules could be put back in place if a vaccine booster program does little to stop the spread. Health experts warn that while vaccines help prevent serious illness, they alone will not be enough to stop the upward trajectory of infection rates.