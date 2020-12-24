Cartoon of the Arab Spring: from time to time

A decade after Khalid Albaih’s cartoons went viral during the Arab uprisings, he’s revisiting some of his most popular plays from that era.

It has been a decade since young men and women across the Middle East and North Africa rose up and gave their lives to change the status quo, while their leaders acted mostly as a caricature version of an old man. corrupt and wealthy military dictator.

It made my job as a political cartoonist much easier, but also as dangerous as it could get. Because there is nothing that bothers a dictator who thinks he is bullying more than someone who makes him look in the mirror to see how much of a joke he really is; he knows that this is what will break the fear that “his” people have for him.

I drew this original cartoon, Now and Then, during the Arab Spring when I saw a model emerge in the area. In all countries, what followed the fall of the dictator was almost always the emergence of religious movements – one form of control replacing another.

Over the past 10 years, people in the Arab world have continued to struggle against aggressive military regimes and regressive religious ideologies. But, thanks to Donald Trump’s four-year presidency of the United States, the growing normalization of authoritarianism in the name of stability has numbed the sense of alarm over tyranny in the Middle East, and even spilled over into the rest of the world.

Ten years later, the status quo in the Arab world has only changed its outfit. The rich and corrupt military dictator is nothing more than a rich, corrupt and retired (sometimes younger) military dictator in civilian clothes.

