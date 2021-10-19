CARSP launches resources to support second decade of United Nations action on road safety

ST. CATHARINES, Ontario, October 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – The Canadian Association of Road Safety Professionals (CAHSPR) is pleased to announce the publication of its latest online resource titled Road safety information.

On October 28, 2021, the United Nations and the World Health Organization will launch the Second decade of action for road safety, which aims to reduce the number of road fatalities and injuries worldwide by 50% by 2030. In preparation for this launch, this webpage will provide content for the media and the public to benefit from the information basic and credible road safety and FAQs.

This resource covers 13 important road safety topics, including Canada’s Road Safety Strategy 2025, Vision Zero and the Safe Systems Approach, Safe Speeds, Emerging Technologies and Road Safety During Covid-19. The road safety information web page will be updated at least annually in English and French.

“Road safety professionals, or anyone who wants to dig deeper, will appreciate the links to additional resources and detailed reference lists,” says CAPSA Executive Director Brenda Suggett. “This resource is sponsored by Transport Canada and developed by a team of road safety experts within CARSP. Different components of resources are intended for different audiences, so there will be content for various road safety actors ”.

CARSP anticipates that this information will be used to advance the road safety agenda with several Canadian stakeholders, including governments (federal, provincial / territorial, municipal), non-governmental organizations and the private sector.

Across Canada, people are realizing the toll motor vehicle crashes take on families and communities. In response, road authorities and their partners are developing plans and programs to reduce accidents. Some communities embrace Vision Zero, a philosophy that no loss of life on our roads is acceptable, and policies that support this direction. Therefore, there is a growing demand for an online road safety knowledge resource for the media and the public. Although Canada has Canada’s Road Safety Strategy 2025, and that some progress has been made, much work remains to be done by the many Canadian stakeholders.

