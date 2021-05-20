Carrefour in Kenya: The real price of discounts

From detergent to sausages, tissue paper and even sanitary napkins, almost everything seems to be on sale at Carrefour supermarkets in Kenya.

In-store, from time to time, an advertiser will come over the address system to entice shoppers with the various deals of the day, ranging from food to electronics.

It’s a strategy that has helped the French distribution giant move forward in Kenya’s tough retail sector, which is littered with the carcasses of other supermarket chains everywhere.

Since moving to East Africa’s largest economy in 2016, Carrefour has grown rapidly and now operates 13 outlets in the main cities of Nairobi and Mombasa, making it one of the most large foreign supermarket chains in the country.

But as a recent Kenya Competition Tribunal (CT) ruling showed, Carrefour’s success comes at a high price, not the chain itself.

Carrefour has “ abused its power ”

While most shoppers may not be interested in how Carrefour arrives at lower prices, it would appear that the supermarket chain is deriving some of its discount power by forcing its suppliers to shoulder the burden of apparent bargains. .

The TC ruled in April that the French retailer had forced suppliers to accept lower prices through a system of discounts called rebates.

While discounts are common in the retail sector, CT found that Carrefour had abused its power as a major buyer.

For two years now, Carrefour has been locked in a fight with Orchards Limited, a Kenyan yogurt maker – the case that led to the court ruling.

Documents filed with the Kenya Competition Authority (CAK) – which handled the dispute before it was referred to the TC – showed that Carrefour was demanding from Orchards to give a 10% discount on all supplies to Carrefour, and an additional 1.25% discount on annual sales. .

Thus, over a year, Carrefour would pay 11.25% less for its goods than other points of sale.

In a decision that had repercussions beyond the dispute between Carrefour and Orchards, the French distributor was ordered to revise more than 700 supplier agreements within 30 days.

The story continues

‘I’m going to stop shopping at the Carrefour’

The retailer has appealed to the High Court following judgments against it by CAK and CT, which is led by a lawyer to handle often complex commercial disputes.

For frequent Carrefour shoppers, the discounts are a major draw.

“You are really driven to shop there [more] than any other locally available supermarket – their discounts on sugar and chocolate are a boost to my business, ”said Pollyne Khasandi, baker in Nairobi.

“We have always wondered how Carrefour gives [bigger] discounts than other supermarkets but the suppliers are the same. It’s unfair, but the supplier has the option of sourcing elsewhere, ”she said.

Naivas, owned by a local family, is Kenya’s largest supermarket by number of stores

The decision made some buyers, like Abigael Arunga, think about the consequences of the discounts.

Ms Arunga told the BBC that she “would probably stop shopping at Carrefour because as a business owner myself I wouldn’t want to be in an untenable rush.”

Some Kenyan companies have already come to the conclusion that it does not make sense to work with the French channel.

“Carrefour was going to cost us too much,” said the manager of a food manufacturer who requested anonymity.

The manager added that their products were available in 10 other supermarkets that did not insist on such large discounts.

Carrefour declined to comment on the TC decision until the case is resolved, but maintained that it “remains committed to working with its suppliers in mutually beneficial relationships.”

Surprisingly perhaps, its competitors do not seem too bothered by Carrefour’s business practices.

“Every company trades differently,” said Willy Kimani, commercial director of Naivas, the supermarket chain with the most branches in Kenya.

“The contracts are signed by a willing buyer and seller,” added Wambui Mbarire, head of the Kenya Retail Association, Retrak, a lobby that represents major retailers including Carrefour.

‘A bad precedent’

The retailers association defends the use of discounts by supermarkets, saying they help retailers meet the cost of running their business while ensuring lower prices for the consumer.

According to Ms. Mbarire, the CT decision against Carrefour “sets a bad precedent”.

Although the move is a first in Kenya, the apparently meager penalty of $ 5,000 (£ 3,500) for a company with a turnover of $ 230 million last year has been criticized by the supplier association .

“I’m not sure the sanction can deter abuse of purchasing power,” said Ishmael Bett, head of the Kenya Suppliers Association based in Nairobi, while welcoming the verdict itself.

In disputes involving abuse of power, the CAK may impose a fine of up to 10% of the turnover of the previous year of the disputed transaction.

In its response to the decision, the CAK noted that there had been “a persistent abuse of purchasing power in the retail sector in Kenya” and said the decision would help suppliers negotiate better prices. conditions.

If the High Court upholds the ruling, Carrefour will have to rework its business model in the country, largely supported by the rebates and huge discounts they have offered as a result.

In an economy that supports many supermarkets, Carrefour has grown exponentially in recent years, filling the void left by fallen local giants Uchumi and Nakumatt.

However, Carrefour’s 13 stores remain far behind market leader Naivas, owned by a local family of 71.

Supermarkets and hypermarkets account for only 30% of all retail businesses in the country, with a majority of Kenyans shopping at open-air markets and roadside kiosks, meaning it there is still enormous potential for expansion.

Following the decision, some Kenyans on social networks called for a boycott of the French channel.

“Carrefour found out it was exploiting suppliers and ordered the contracts to be reviewed. Who among us here would boycott Carrefour for this? Personally, I would,” tweeted @AmThePaul.

However, it has yet to take off and when Kenyan schools recently reopened after a long hiatus due to Covid-19, Carrefour’s back-to-school back-to-school aisles were doing great business, in part thanks to the steep discounts on offer.