Caribbean turns to search for answers to COVID-19, NCDs and climate change challenges

A healthcare team testing for COVID in the community of Dominica. The 65th Caribbean Health Research Conference aims to build on health cooperation and arm policymakers with the latest research findings to address the region’s most pressing health challenges. Credit: Alison Kentish / IPS

UNITED NATIONS, June 17 (IPS) – The Caribbean Public Health Agency relies on high-quality research to inform policy, programs and clinical practice, amid “relentless” public health challenges. In 1956, the Caribbean held their first major scientific meeting, organized by the Standing Advisory Committee for Medical Research in the British Caribbean. At the time, the Mayaro virus, a dengue-like viral disease often referred to as “jungle flu” had just been identified as a new human pathogen by WG Downs and GH Wattley in Trinidad.

Fast forward six decades and this week, the Caribbean Regional Public Health Agency (CARPHA) is hosting the 65th Conference on Health Research, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has strained public health facilities, disrupted businesses and crippled regional economies.

A pandemic that brought the world to its knees would be distressing enough, but it is part of a triple threat that public health officials say demands evidence and research-based responses.

According to CARPHA, noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) are the leading cause of death in the region and represent the highest cost to health systems and economies.

Member States are also vulnerable to the environmental, economic and health impacts of climate change. With many small island states grappling with increasingly intense storms, the region is at the forefront of the climate emergency.

“We cannot forget the volcanic explosion at La Soufrière, we had floods in Guyana, dengue epidemics, economic blockages, all at the same time. The public health challenges have been relentless, ”said Dr. Joy St. John, Executive Director of CARPHA.

“So the presentations from this year’s research conference are even more important, as we seek evidence to inform policies and programs, which combat climate change, in this new world that COVID-19 is forcing us to create. . “

“NCDs have also caused deaths among the youngest with chronic diseases. So we are happy that in 2021, the 65th conference, which is the oldest in the Caribbean, is distinguished by the scientific ingenuity and innovation of some of the most resilient and determined people in this world – the people of the Caribbean. “

The four-day research forum which began on June 16 will present the latest findings from health research in the Caribbean.

Organizers hope this will guide member states to deal with the shocks of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but concede that while the region relies heavily on research and science for recovery, the setback remains. This includes what they describe as “the ever-present reluctance to vaccinate.”

CARPHA is refining its communication messages in the hope of winning over those who hesitate to get vaccinated.

“With the return of cruise tourism and some cruise lines not requiring passenger vaccinations, speed of vaccine delivery will be critical in slowing the disease as well as the transmission of ‘variants of concern.’ The economic slowdown will not be stopped if the Region is plagued by repeated epidemics in the tourism sector. Nobody wants another regional lockdown 2.0, ”St. John said.

Public health officials say successful vaccination campaigns are a cornerstone of reopening, but some states appear to be reaching an inoculation plateau.

Antigua and Barbuda is among the CARPHA member states recording the success of its vaccination campaign. 59 percent of its adult population has received at least one dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

“Be responsive to demand for vaccines, create ease of access by using mobile services in the community in addition to static public vaccination sites in strategic locations. Increased visibility of traditional media and social networks, including the use of influencers. We have weekly strategic meetings to address issues arising at different levels of the process, ”the chair of the public education subcommittee of the National COVID-19 Vaccine Coordinating Committee, Dr Janelle Charles- told IPS. Williams.

The conference hopes to build on health cooperation and arm policymakers with the latest research findings to address the region’s most pressing health challenges.

From a survey that seeks to understand the reasons for reluctance to the COVID-19 vaccine, studies on diabetes, physical activity, cancer health services, maternal and child health, collection rainwater and conferences by renowned scientists, the aim is also to prepare for the next pandemic and strengthen regional public health systems.

“While many Caribbean states have been successful in preventing large-scale transmission of COVID-19, I know the pandemic has hit you hard in other ways, such as declining income from tourism. Even when / after the pandemic has passed, we know that you will still face many of the same health issues you had before, including climate change and noncommunicable diseases, ”the Organization’s Director General said on Wednesday. World Health Organization, Tedros Ghebreyesus, at the conference.

Thirty-two research papers were presented at this first scientific meeting in 1956. This figure has risen to an average of 92 per year. CARPHA hopes that cutting-edge research on the trio of Caribbean threats will stimulate evidence-based decisions about health care delivery and programming.