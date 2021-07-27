World
Cardinal in Vatican fraud trial: my conscience is “clear” – Times of India
VATICAN CITY: A trial for fraud and embezzlement for alleged mismanagement of Holy See investments began in Vatican City on Tuesday, with a once powerful cardinal among 10 defendants claiming he remained “obedient” to the Pope François, who deprived him of his privileges in court.
He wanted me to be tried, and I’m coming to trial. I am serene. I feel at ease in my conscience, ”Cardinal Angelo Becciu, one of the two defendants who attended the largely procedural seven-hour session, told reporters.
Becciu, a long-time former Vatican diplomat, is accused of embezzlement, abuse of office and urging a Monsignor to retract information he gave to prosecutors about the handling of a transaction disastrous real estate involving properties in London.
The 73-year-old prelate, who was elevated to cardinal status by Francis in 2018 but later removed by the pope from his subsequent post as head of the church’s office of saints, has denied any wrongdoing.
During the first day of the trial, defense lawyers lamented that they did not have time to digest about 28,000 pages of documents recently released by Vatican prosecutors. They noted that much of the evidence from the July 3 indictments had not been made available to them, apparently due to logistical issues.
Chief Justice Giuseppe Pignatone agreed, setting the next hearing for October 5. A former chief prosecutor of Rome, Pignatone had already spent years investigating the Mafia in Sicily and criminal economic activity.
The Vatican, an independent city-state, has a tiny courtroom, as well as its own prison. But to accommodate all the defendants, lawyers and journalists for what is the largest trial in the modern history of the Holy See, the case has been moved to a room that is part of the Vatican Museums.
The makeshift courtroom is adorned only with a crucifix and, just behind where the team of three prosecution is, a photo of Francis in his white robe.
Not awaiting a verdict, Francis has already withdrawn Becciu’s rights as cardinal. Becciu therefore appeared in court wearing a simple black clergyman’s costume and a large pectoral cross instead of the prestigious red outfit reserved for the so-called “princes of the church”.
When asked by a reporter why he showed up for his day in court when most of his accused colleagues had not, Becciu said: “It’s important to be here.”
Bishop Mauro Carlino, accused of embezzlement and abuse of power, also appeared in court. He was one of Becciu’s main collaborators when the prelate was chief of staff at the Vatican Secretariat of State. The two men chatted during the breaks.
All defendants face jail or fines or both if found guilty. They denied wrongdoing.
Just under three months ago, it would have been impossible for a cardinal to be on the dock in Vatican City State, which has its own justice and even a prison. But, as noted in Becciu’s comments, Francis had a law changed so that Vatican-based cardinals and bishops can be prosecuted and tried by the Holy See’s secular criminal court as long as the pontiff approves. Previously, Vatican cardinals could only be judged by their peers, a court of three fellow cardinals.
The accused were allegedly involved in actions that effectively cost the Holy See tens of millions of dollars in donations collected at mass from grassroots Catholics. The prosecution argues that the heavy losses resulted from bad investments, relationships with shady fund managers and alleged favors towards friends and family.
At the heart of the two-year investigation is the London property deal approved by the Secretary of State. A first 200 million euros (now almost 240 million dollars) was swallowed up in a fund managed by an Italian businessman. Half the money went into the real estate business in upscale Chelsea, an investment that ultimately cost € 350million. In 2018, the initial investment was losing money and the Vatican rushed to find an exit strategy.
Among the defendants is Italian broker Gianluigi Torzi, whom the Vatican hired to help it acquire full ownership of the Palace of London from another indicted fund manager, who handled the initial investment in 2013. The Vatican claims to have lost money on reckless investments.
The judge said that Torzi alone was “lawfully prevented” from attending the trial. His lawyers have noted that Torzi cannot leave London, where he is based, as he awaits UK legal developments following an extradition request from Italian authorities in another financial investigation.
Also absent is Cecilia Marogna, who was hired by Becciu as an external security consultant. Prosecutors allege that she embezzled € 575,000 of Vatican funds that Becciu had authorized to use as ransom to free Catholic hostages abroad. Marogna argued that the charges she brought were reimbursement for her intelligence-related expenses and that other sums were her compensation.
Her lawyer told the court that she could not be present because an Italian intelligence agency is forcing her into secrecy and Marogna does not want to violate this order.
Vatican law, like the Italian legal system that it partly reflects, allows plaintiffs to participate in a trial in the hope of obtaining monetary compensation, lobbying for justice, and being able to appeal to the court. court.
“This trial has a strong moral connotation,” said Paola Severino, a former Italian justice minister who represents the interests of the Holy See and the Vatican bank during the trial.
He wanted me to be tried, and I’m coming to trial. I am serene. I feel at ease in my conscience, ”Cardinal Angelo Becciu, one of the two defendants who attended the largely procedural seven-hour session, told reporters.
Becciu, a long-time former Vatican diplomat, is accused of embezzlement, abuse of office and urging a Monsignor to retract information he gave to prosecutors about the handling of a transaction disastrous real estate involving properties in London.
The 73-year-old prelate, who was elevated to cardinal status by Francis in 2018 but later removed by the pope from his subsequent post as head of the church’s office of saints, has denied any wrongdoing.
During the first day of the trial, defense lawyers lamented that they did not have time to digest about 28,000 pages of documents recently released by Vatican prosecutors. They noted that much of the evidence from the July 3 indictments had not been made available to them, apparently due to logistical issues.
Chief Justice Giuseppe Pignatone agreed, setting the next hearing for October 5. A former chief prosecutor of Rome, Pignatone had already spent years investigating the Mafia in Sicily and criminal economic activity.
The Vatican, an independent city-state, has a tiny courtroom, as well as its own prison. But to accommodate all the defendants, lawyers and journalists for what is the largest trial in the modern history of the Holy See, the case has been moved to a room that is part of the Vatican Museums.
The makeshift courtroom is adorned only with a crucifix and, just behind where the team of three prosecution is, a photo of Francis in his white robe.
Not awaiting a verdict, Francis has already withdrawn Becciu’s rights as cardinal. Becciu therefore appeared in court wearing a simple black clergyman’s costume and a large pectoral cross instead of the prestigious red outfit reserved for the so-called “princes of the church”.
When asked by a reporter why he showed up for his day in court when most of his accused colleagues had not, Becciu said: “It’s important to be here.”
Bishop Mauro Carlino, accused of embezzlement and abuse of power, also appeared in court. He was one of Becciu’s main collaborators when the prelate was chief of staff at the Vatican Secretariat of State. The two men chatted during the breaks.
All defendants face jail or fines or both if found guilty. They denied wrongdoing.
Just under three months ago, it would have been impossible for a cardinal to be on the dock in Vatican City State, which has its own justice and even a prison. But, as noted in Becciu’s comments, Francis had a law changed so that Vatican-based cardinals and bishops can be prosecuted and tried by the Holy See’s secular criminal court as long as the pontiff approves. Previously, Vatican cardinals could only be judged by their peers, a court of three fellow cardinals.
The accused were allegedly involved in actions that effectively cost the Holy See tens of millions of dollars in donations collected at mass from grassroots Catholics. The prosecution argues that the heavy losses resulted from bad investments, relationships with shady fund managers and alleged favors towards friends and family.
At the heart of the two-year investigation is the London property deal approved by the Secretary of State. A first 200 million euros (now almost 240 million dollars) was swallowed up in a fund managed by an Italian businessman. Half the money went into the real estate business in upscale Chelsea, an investment that ultimately cost € 350million. In 2018, the initial investment was losing money and the Vatican rushed to find an exit strategy.
Among the defendants is Italian broker Gianluigi Torzi, whom the Vatican hired to help it acquire full ownership of the Palace of London from another indicted fund manager, who handled the initial investment in 2013. The Vatican claims to have lost money on reckless investments.
The judge said that Torzi alone was “lawfully prevented” from attending the trial. His lawyers have noted that Torzi cannot leave London, where he is based, as he awaits UK legal developments following an extradition request from Italian authorities in another financial investigation.
Also absent is Cecilia Marogna, who was hired by Becciu as an external security consultant. Prosecutors allege that she embezzled € 575,000 of Vatican funds that Becciu had authorized to use as ransom to free Catholic hostages abroad. Marogna argued that the charges she brought were reimbursement for her intelligence-related expenses and that other sums were her compensation.
Her lawyer told the court that she could not be present because an Italian intelligence agency is forcing her into secrecy and Marogna does not want to violate this order.
Vatican law, like the Italian legal system that it partly reflects, allows plaintiffs to participate in a trial in the hope of obtaining monetary compensation, lobbying for justice, and being able to appeal to the court. court.
“This trial has a strong moral connotation,” said Paola Severino, a former Italian justice minister who represents the interests of the Holy See and the Vatican bank during the trial.