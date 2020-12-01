World

Car rams into pedestrians in Germany, killing at least 2

BERLIN – At least two people were killed and several others injured on Tuesday in the city of Trier, in southwestern Germany, when a car rolled down a pedestrianized street in the city center, police said.

The driver was arrested and the vehicle confiscated, police said, but they gave no further information.

Security at the entrance to pedestrian areas found in many German cities has been tightened after a 24-year-old A Tunisian drove a truck through a Christmas market in Berlin, killing 12 people, in December 2016.

It was not immediately clear how the driver entered the pedestrian zone in Trier.

Christmas markets in Germany have been canceled or reduced to a few stalls this year, as part of efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, but shops are still open.


