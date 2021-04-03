World
Car attack on U.S. Capitol raises new security questions – Times of India
WASHINGTON: The latest deadly violation of CapitolThe perimeter of the building could delay the gradual reopening of the building’s grounds to the public as lawmakers contemplate a return to more normal security measures after the Jan.6 insurgency.
Capitol Police officer William “Billy” Evans, an 18-year veteran of the force, was killed on Friday when a man crashed into his car at a barrier outside the Capitol. The driver, Noah Green, was gunned down after getting out of his car and pounced on the police with a knife.
The deaths came less than two weeks after Capitol Hill police removed an exterior fence that had temporarily cut off a wide swath of the area to cars and pedestrians. The fence had been erected to secure the Capitol after the January 6 riots by a crowd of Asset supporters. Lawmakers almost universally hated fence, saying the seat of democracy was meant to be open to the people. But after Friday’s attack, some said they had to act with caution. Democrat Tim Ryan, chairman of a to lodge The spending committee, which oversees security and the Capitol, said lawmakers “would look at everything.” His committee and others are looking not only at the fence, but also the personnel, structure and intelligence capabilities of the Capitol Police.
