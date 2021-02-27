“Captain Tom”, the 100-year-old man who has raised millions for the British healthcare system, receives a hero’s farewell at his funeral.
Tom Moore, the 100-year-old British national hero who raised millions of pounds for the National Health Service during the pandemic, was deported with military honors during his funeral on Saturday.
Soldiers from Bedford, England carried Mr. Moore’s coffin and saluted with pistols the decorated WWII veteran, who became known and loved as “Captain Tom”. The ceremony was also marked by the flyby of a WWII-era Royal Air Force aircraft.
Mr. Moore became a national sensation last year, when he took his walker for charity and started taking walks around his brick patio in Marston Moretaine, a village an hour north of London.
His daughter, Hannah Ingram-Moore, publicized his walks and helped turn them into an online fundraising campaign with the initial goal of raising £ 1,000 for the National Health Service, which has been pushed to the breaking point by the pandemic.
Mr Moore eventually made 100 spins, raising £ 32.8million, or $ 45million, and soaring to beloved celebrity status. He died in February after being treated for pneumonia and then tested positive for Covid-19.
“We had been so close as a family before that, but we were even closer as the world was captivated by your spirit of hope, positivity and resilience,” Ms. Ingram-Moore said on Saturday at limited service to the family. members but broadcast online. “They too saw your belief in the kindness and basic goodness of the human spirit.”
With his lively charm, mischievous smile and elegant attire, Mr. Moore has become an international media star. He recorded a chart-topping song, “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” with singer Michael Ball. And it caught the attention of Queen Elizabeth II, who made a rare public appearance during the pandemic to knight at Windsor Castle.
When he died, tributes poured in pop stars and ordinary citizens.
Mr. Moore said in a interview with the New York Times in May that he saw fundraising as a way to support health workers, just as he remembered the nation supporting him and his comrades during the war.
“At that time, people my age, we were fighting on the front lines and the general public stood behind us,” he said. “In this case, the doctors and nurses and all the doctors are on the front lines. It is my generation to support them, just as we were saved.
He spent the last months of his life writing a book with instructions for his funeral, the BBC reported. In a section posted by the family, Mr. Moore requested that the service include the song “My Way” by Frank Sinatra. It made.
“I’ve always done things my way,” he wrote, “and I especially like the line about having too few regrets to mention.”
