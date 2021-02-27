“Captain Tom”, the 100-year-old man who has raised millions for the British healthcare system, receives a hero’s farewell at his funeral.

Tom Moore, the 100-year-old British national hero who raised millions of pounds for the National Health Service during the pandemic, was deported with military honors during his funeral on Saturday.

Soldiers from Bedford, England carried Mr. Moore’s coffin and saluted with pistols the decorated WWII veteran, who became known and loved as “Captain Tom”. The ceremony was also marked by the flyby of a WWII-era Royal Air Force aircraft.

Mr. Moore became a national sensation last year, when he took his walker for charity and started taking walks around his brick patio in Marston Moretaine, a village an hour north of London.

His daughter, Hannah Ingram-Moore, publicized his walks and helped turn them into an online fundraising campaign with the initial goal of raising £ 1,000 for the National Health Service, which has been pushed to the breaking point by the pandemic.