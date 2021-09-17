World
Capitol building: woman gets probation for ‘minimal’ role in Capitol riot – Times of India
COLLEGE PARK: A day before a rally is scheduled to protest the alleged mistreatment of jailed insurgents involved on January 6 Capitol riots, a federal judge on Friday sentenced a Californian architect to probation for her role in the violence, stressing that the insurgency “represented a threat to democracy” and continues to resonate “in a sad and unhappy manner”.
United States District Judge Paul friedman noted that security fences were erected around the Capitol in preparation for Saturday’s rally by what he called “lost” people protesting what they claim to be the mistreatment of jailed insurgents who tried to ” prevent the certification of the former president Donald trumpthe loss of Joe biden.
Friedman sentenced Valerie Elaine Ehrke to three years probation and ordered her to do 120 hours of community service.
Department of Justice prosecutors said they recommended a probation sentence for Ehrke because she was inside the Capitol for about a minute, had only entered the building about 15 feet and had committed no violence or destruction of property. Friedman said Ehrke’s role in the insurgency was “about as minimal as it gets.”
More than 600 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the riot. Ehrke is one of some 70 defendants who have pleaded guilty to riot-related charges.
Friedman noted that some believe that the imprisoned insurgents are “patriots.”
“And some of them may be on one level. But on another level, the conduct they have adopted in order to pursue their beliefs is not a First Amendment speech or a legitimate First Amendment protest,” Friedman said. “What happened was a riot, was an incitement, was an insurrection.”
He echoed another judge’s position that probation should not be the “automatic result” of misdemeanor convictions like Ehrke’s. Everyone who stormed Capitol Hill “posed a threat to democracy, to our democratic standards, and continues to resonate in sad and unhappy ways,” Friedman said.
Ehrke is the seventh Capitol riots accused to be sentenced. She pleaded guilty on June 30 to illegally marching, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
More than 40 other defendants of the Capitol riots have pleaded guilty to the same offense, punishable by up to 6 months in jail and a fine of $ 5,000.
Ehrke told the judge that the January 6 riot was “such a unique situation.”
“I didn’t have the depth of experience to understand that I had to get out of there or stay away,” she said.
In a letter submitted to the court before her sentencing, Ehrke called herself a “good member of society” who often collects garbage in her neighborhood and has worked for free on architectural projects in her community.
“I am a girl from a small town who loves my city, my state and my country,” she wrote.
Prosecutors asked Friedman to sentence Ehrke to three years probation and 40 hours of community service. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kevin Birney said Ehrke was among the first accused of the Capitol riots to agree to plead guilty.
“The government places a lot of weight on this,” he added.
Ehrke traveled to Washington, DC from her home in Arbuckle, Calif., On January 5 to attend Trump’s speech the next day. After hearing the speech, she first returned to her hotel room.
“However, when she saw a report about how people got to the United States Capitol, she decided she wanted to be part of the crowd,” prosecutors wrote in a court file.
Ehrke recorded and uploaded videos to Facebook as she made her way to the Capitol, including one with a caption saying she was heading towards the “violated” building. Ehrke reportedly heard an alarm go off throughout the Capitol when she entered. She was stopped behind a crowd of people when the police started pushing them down a hallway and exiting the building through a door.
“We got inside, just before they pushed us all out. I took off when I felt pepper spray in my throat! Lol,” Ehrke wrote on Facebook.
Ehrke’s Facebook profile photo was a blazing “Q”, an apparent reference to the QAnon conspiracy theory. Many QAnon followers believe Trump was leading a covert campaign against a Satan-worshiping cabal of deep enemies of the state, prominent Democrats and Hollywood elites operating a child sex trafficking ring.
The riot disrupted the certification of the 2020 Electoral College vote count. More than 100 law enforcement officers were injured in the mob attack, which also cost more than $ 1 million. material damage.
