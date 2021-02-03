Cape Cormorants: Caring for South African Chicks Abandoned in the Wild

Off Cape Town, South Africa, the sudden abandonment of more than 1,700 Cape Cormorant chicks sparked the largest seabird rescue mission the country has seen in 20 years.

The Coastal Bird Conservation Foundation of Southern Africa (Sanccob) looks after the chicks until they are ready to be released into the wild.

On January 11, Ranger Andile Mdluli was on a regular patrol on Robben Island, most famous as the place where Nelson Mandela was imprisoned, when he noticed that almost all of Cape Town’s thousands of adult cormorants were gone. Unprotected, their chicks were picked up by predators in their nests.

“It was just carnage, with gulls and ibises coming in looking for these chicks,” says Lauren Waller, seabird scientist at Sanccob.

Initially, it was believed that the birds would have temporarily taken to the sea to escape the midsummer heat.

But when, the next morning, the parent birds still had not returned, an operation was launched to bring the chicks back to Sanccob. When a similar abandonment occurred on a nearby island the following week, 173 more chicks were brought in.

Now, groups of several hundred cormorant chicks are scattered around the premises of Sanccob, in pens, pens and dozens of large cardboard boxes lined up along the corridors.

In the intensive care unit, dozens more rest on piles of donated beach towels under heated infrared lights, battling an array of medical conditions related to their ordeal since their abandonment.

“We really need to keep an eye on them in the intensive care unit,” says Emily Howard, 24, a former intern recruited to help deal with the cormorant crisis.

“They are very sensitive to stress, even noise can push them over the edge. But we hope to make them strong enough to bring them back outside.”

According to veterinarian François Lampen of Ushaka Marine World, an aquarium in KwaZulu-Natal province, who had flown to support Sanccob staff, the main problem is undernutrition, followed by opportunistic infections. Many died in the first days after the rescue.

The story continues

“It’s an incredibly difficult task trying to breed cormorant chicks,” says Lampen, who is concerned about the risk of respiratory infections, with so many birds living nearby.

Cape Cormorants are listed as endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN), due to the marked decline in their numbers over the past three generations.

It is generally believed that this is due to the dwindling stocks of small fish such as sardines and anchovies.

According to Sanccob’s research director, Katta Ludynia, the abandonment of chicks at Robben Island is likely the result of a current food shortage.

The inconsistencies in food availability, combined with the effects of climate change, have reportedly disrupted the natural breeding cycles of several species of seabirds off Cape Town and hampered the chick rearing process.

The number of highly regarded African penguins, which, like the Cape Cormorant, depend heavily on sardines and anchovies for their survival, has also fallen in recent decades, from around 150,000 breeding pairs in the 1950s to just 13,300. in 2019.

The Comorians are “as threatened as the African penguins”, says Ms. Ludynia, but “because they are always in large herds, people do not realize it”.

The scale of the current operation is discouraging.

It is believed that it will take around two months for most of the surviving rescued chicks to reach a stage of development where they can hope to fend for themselves in the wild.

During this time, they will eat a total of about 20 tons of sardines.

Towels, which are used for bedding among other things, are another product that is suddenly in high demand. So far, local hotels and community members have donated more than 1,000 people.

But with chick mortality rates dropping after the first week, Sanccob staff are hopeful that the worst is now behind them.

“The first few days were eventful,” says researcher Albert Snyman, who is responsible for conducting post-mortem exams on all birds that die in Sanccob.

“These events do not come with a warning. But you have to stay positive, because there is little you can do but overcome it.”

All photos are subject to copyright.