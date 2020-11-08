Cancer in Nigeria: ‘My wife would still be alive if she had been treated’

Grace, Andrew and the Princess

My journey to widowhood began three years ago in the office of an oncologist in the Nigerian capital, Abuja.

If my wife, Grace, had followed the doctor’s advice rather than seeking help from religious healers, I believe she would have survived breast cancer and would still be with me and our three year old daughter.

She had gone for tests on a large lump on her breast and the doctor said they had revealed that there was “invasive carcinoma”.

I didn’t understand what this meant and he explained that “the tumor is cancerous and we have to start the management process immediately to prevent it from spreading.”

Grace looked fearful and weak, and I remember taking our baby – who was only a month old at the time – in her arms because I was afraid of what she might do next.

There was a solution

But the specialist assured us that with treatment, she would survive. He advised her to take a course of chemotherapy and then possibly a mastectomy, or surgery to remove her breasts.

Through the fog of that day, I tried to keep the idea that a solution was possible and that I would still have a life with Grace, who I had started dating a little more than a year ago.

Andrew met Grace after helping settle an argument between her and a bus driver

We first met in the unromantic setting of a bustling bus terminus in Abuja. She was having an argument with a bus driver who made her pay for her luggage and I went to calm the situation down. We ended up chatting on the trip and then exchanging numbers.

I was 33 at the time and felt very lonely. As the oldest son, I was constantly reminded that where I come from in eastern Nigeria, the tradition is to get married young and my junior siblings had already beaten me.

Nonetheless, I waited a few months before reconnecting with Grace and finding that we lived close to each other. We became very close friends and then agreed to get married.

But 13 months after our marriage came the diagnosis of cancer.

There is no free cancer treatment here and Grace’s medical insurance would not cover the costs, so I had to make plans to borrow the money.

In total, the bill would amount to 600,000 naira ($ 1,500; £ 1,200) and I got a loan to pay for the first round of treatment.

My worst decision of my life

But on her way to the pharmacy to buy the first set of chemotherapy drugs, Grace called me to tell me that she was not going to continue. Rather, she had faith that God would heal her.

She told me that chemotherapy would kill healthy cells in the body as well as cancer cells, and she preferred to trust religion. It’s true that drugs can damage healthy cells, but experts say that damage usually doesn’t last.

I tried to convince Grace to change her mind, but it was decided and I felt compelled to agree to look for alternative solutions – the worst decision I have ever made.

Most Nigerians are very religious and when it comes to health concerns many prefer to seek help in places of worship rather than in the hospital.

Grace’s decision to decline chemotherapy was informed by advice she received from friends and family. Many here believe it can kill you and Grace got scared.

She agreed to have an operation to remove the tumor, but it was a temporary solution as the cancer came back very aggressively.

“Most of these healers took money and promised us miracles. Some told her the day she went to the hospital would be the day she died,” “Source: Andrew Gift, Description of Source :, Image: Grace Gift

My wife was a very strong woman and she endured the pain for two years without seeing a doctor.

We did, however, visit churches and prayer centers, including that of the famous prophet TB Joshua, but no solution came up.

Most of these healers took money and promised us miracles. Some told her that the day she went to the hospital would be the day she died.

We also explored traditional treatments, recommended by friends and acquaintances.

Not allowed to mention cancer

We prayed together and exercised regularly, she took herbs and fruits, and refused other foods and yet the pain did not stop.

I tried to convince to speak to a doctor, but she refused. Even when she went to the hospital for malaria treatment, she insisted that I had not mentioned the cancer.

By June of last year, it was evident that she was losing weight and getting weaker.

Then in July, her health had deteriorated so badly that I had no choice but to take her to the hospital as she was having difficulty breathing and was unable to get up.

The first two hospitals where I tried to get her admitted didn’t take her in, but a third agreed to manage her case.

How to spot breast cancer?

The most common sign of breast cancer is a lump or thickening of the breast, but there are other symptoms as well.

They include:

Change in the size or feel of the breast

Changes to the skin of the breast, such as dimpling or redness

Fluid escaping from the nipple, outside of pregnancy or breastfeeding

Change in nipple position

These symptoms can be caused by other conditions, so it’s important to get a doctor checked for any bumps or changes.

Source: UK National Health Service

Tests confirmed that the cancer had spread, including to the second breast, her lungs and bones. And the doctor told me that no treatment could save her.

Chemotherapy was recommended to manage the situation and Grace accepted it. But between July and November, she came and went regularly to the hospital.

Sometimes I lived in my car which was parked on the hospital grounds. When I would wake up early in the morning, wash myself in a place hidden from view, then get dressed and go to work from there.

At that time, even though she was distraught herself, Grace’s mother was very supportive.

Often times when I was working, doctors would call me to tell me that Grace was having a seizure and that I should rush to the hospital.

I took on debt to pay the hospital bills, but wanted to make sure the money was never a reason for poor medical treatment.

I could tell that our daughter Princess Gold Mmesoma Chukwu, who lived with a friend’s house, was also in pain and she was missing the warmth of her mother’s embrace.

I took her to the hospital once, but I could tell she was very upset and didn’t know how to react to the situation.

Finally, in November, Grace’s painful headaches indicated that cancer had spread to her brain and that she went into a coma and never woke up.

She died at the age of 33.

To taste the sweetness of marriage and then lose it like that was very painful.

I am now alone, depressed and finding it difficult to concentrate. There are tears every day.

I opened a Facebook page in memory of Grace and to try to raise awareness about cancer, as it seemed to me that many in Nigeria didn’t know much about it.

People need to be better informed about the best ways to manage the disease, and more money needs to be spent to get this message across to ordinary people.

I still hear stories, including that of a friend of mine’s wife, of people refusing chemotherapy in favor of religious healing.

Yes, religion and our traditions still have a very big role to play in our lives, but it shouldn’t come at the cost of losing love.