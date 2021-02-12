Canadians to American Tourists: (Please) Stay Away!
Since Canada closed its borders last March to help contain the coronavirus pandemic, many Canadians have conveyed this message to American visitors: “We miss you, but stay away!
This is the american alarm tourists crossing the border that some Canadians driving cars with American license plates in British Columbia were harassed, saw their cars vandalized and even braved assaults by fellow Canadians who mistook them for Americans who had crossed illegally crossing the border, police said.
Canadian tourism industry is in crisis; armed with their strong dollars and devouring zeal, American visitors injected an estimated $ 11 billion into the Canadian economy in 2019, spending more than six times as much as Chinese tourists and spending more than eight times what British tourists. have spent. Before the pandemic, Canada was the second most popular foreign destination for Americans after Mexico.
But Americans, long drawn to Canada by, among others, Montreal Cosmopolitan and libertine spirit, Vancouver’s stunning natural beauty and Quebec European flair?
Over the past few weeks, I’ve decided to answer this question for the Times Travel section, speaking to hotel owners, museum directors, restaurateurs, government officials and residents of popular Canadian destinations at across the country.
[Read: In Canada Americans Are Missed, With Limits]
As is often the case when it comes to stories about our bigger Southern cousin, this one generated an avalanche of reader comments from Canadians and Americans.
Among them was a mixture of mutual admiration, mutual snipers, and, more often than not, American nostalgia for the days when traveling across the border required little more than hopping in a car. (Judging by the number of Canadian snowbirds traveling to Florida and other U.S. destinations, despite the hassle and risk, the loneliness is mutual.)
Lucia Dashnaw, from Buffalo, wrote that she and her husband were traveling to Montreal for retail therapy and restaurants and that her husband was keeping his pandemic ponytail until the border reopened. “We remain loyal to Martin, our hairdresser!” she proclaimed.
“I miss Canada,” wrote R. Anderson of North Carolina. “From Lunenburg and the Cabot Trail in Nova Scotia to Jasper, Vancouver and Victoria, to Niagara By The Lake and its moderate inhabitants, Canada is what I wish for our United States.”
But Al, of Kingston, Ont., Warned that Canadians’ desire to receive American visitors should not be overstated. “Meh. We miss their money, of course, ”he wrote, adding that the Canadians were not“ little children with starry eyes, amazed by the wealth and sophistication of these legendary Americans ”. Ouch.
Jeff from New York City weighed in, observing that Canada’s vaccination rate was lower than that of the United States, and that “Guess what?” Americans are in no rush to go to Canada.
While recent polls show While the vast majority of Canadians support keeping the borders closed to non-essential visitors, the Americans’ absence has certainly been felt in Montreal, where I reside.
In the city’s Old Port, groups of Americans walking the old cobblestone streets are conspicuously absent, kept apart by a deadly pandemic and, no doubt, the freezing cold. No more gastronomic tourists from New York, Vermont or Maine Little Burgundy, an area dotted with upscale restaurants that was once known as “Harlem of the North”.
“Everything seems dead since the Americans left”, David McMillan, the co-owner of the legendary restaurant Joe Beef told me, lamenting how the pandemic had changed the social fabric of the city. “There is no one in the streets at night, no noise, there is a parking lot,” he says. “Montreal looks like a village rather than a city.”
Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development of Canada, responsible for tourism, told me that the reopening of the borders would depend on scientific health advice and the success of the vaccination to tame the virus. In the meantime, she said the government is encouraging Canadians to view their own cities as vacation spots.
“Canada misses the Americans, we do,” she said. “Our job is to make sure Canadians are safe, and we’re not there yet.
Frederic Dimanche, director of the Ted Rogers School of Hospitality and Tourism Management at Ryerson University in Toronto, told me that support for keeping Canada’s borders closed has come with a level of “travel shame.” , especially during the summer, not seen in other countries like France and the United States.
Write in the Travel section this summer, my colleague Karen Schwartz, who has dual Canadian-American citizenship and was hoping to visit her 80-year-old father in Calgary, noted that there had been “so many reports on intimidation Americans entering Canada that BC Premier John Horgan reminded angry Canadians to “Be calm. Be nice.'”
As the police began cracking down with tickets and fines, she wrote that “Alberta’s most troublesome scofflaw yet is a fellow from Alaska who was so determined to take advantage of Banff with a woman from Calgary that he had met online “that he was slapped. with two fines in June.
Trans Canada
This week’s Trans-Canada section was compiled by Ian Austen, Times Canada correspondent in Ottawa.
Calgary has become a more diverse city over the past decades. But his fire department remains overwhelmingly white, masculine and steeped in systemic racism.
For years, Nadire Atas has waged an online war in which she sacked the reputations of people she considered enemies as well as members of their family. Now Toronto police have charged the 60-year-old with 10 counts each of harassment, defamation and spreading false information with the intention of being alarmed.
The Learjet was once the airborne limousine of celebrities like Frank Sinatra, and it found its way into song lyrics by Carly Simon and Pink Floyd. Montreal-based Bombardier said this week that this would end more than 50 years of production planes in favor of its other brands of business jets.
“Land”, a new film shot in the mountains of alberta and Robin Wright’s directorial debut, is an NYT reviewer’s choice.
Facebook users in Canada are part of the social media giant’s experiment that will reduce the amount of political content in their newsfeeds.
Jan Grabowski, professor of history at the University of Ottawa who studies the Holocaust, has been ordered by a Polish court to apologize for “inaccurate information” in a study examining the role played by Poles in the murder of Jews in World War II. The defamation case has alarmed Jewish groups and academics who fear the Polish nationalist government tries to curb independent research on the Holocaust.
