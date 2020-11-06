Canadians slam Amazon’s Whole Foods for veterans poppy ban

Amazon Inc.’s Whole Foods Market faced a backlash from social media in Canada after telling staff they couldn’t wear poppies to commemorate Remembrance Day.

The tiny red flowers, which are ubiquitous on the left lapels of politicians, journalists, celebrities and millions of Canadians from the last Friday of October to November 11, have become a symbol of the sacrifice of soldiers in the wake of the First War. global. donated by volunteers around street corners and in stores, with donations raised for the Royal Canadian Legion, which supports veterans and their families.

As reports began to circulate in Canadian media about the decision, the channel began to evolve on Twitter, with the hashtag #LestWeForget.

“Whole Foods Market honors the men and women who have served and continue to courageously serve their country,” said Rachel Malish, spokesperson for the chain, in an emailed statement. “We support Remembrance Day in all of our Canadian stores by observing a minute of silence on November 11 and donating to the Legion Poppy Campaign. With the exception of items required by law, our dress code policy prohibits any addition to our standard uniform. “

Ontario Premier Doug Ford called the move “disgusting,” later adding that the province will introduce legislation to prevent any employer from banning employees from wearing poppies during Remembrance Week.

No one should ever be denied the right to wear a poppy. A poppy is not a political symbol, it is a declaration of respect and gratitude for those who made the ultimate sacrifice. As the son of a WWII veteran, I’m with the Prime Minister #onpoli #Let’s not forget https://t.co/kh0G0vG9m8 – John Yakabuski (@JYakabuskiMPP) November 6, 2020

Federal Opposition Leader Erin O’Toole tweeted a video about “Woke Food” outside Parliament Hill in Ottawa. “Sensational. The freedom that they must be so stupid has been granted by the sacrifice of thousands of Canadians and that is why we show respect for the poppy,” he said.

The sacrifice of Canadians in the past gives an American grocery chain the freedom to be stupid today. Let’s tell Whole Foods to stop trying to be Woke Foods. The poppy is not a cause, it is a sign of respect. https://t.co/LFg63PiB9Y – Erin O’Toole (@erinotoole) November 6, 2020

Toronto Mayor John Tory stepped in, as did politicians across the country. Lawrence MacAulay, Canada’s Minister of Veterans Affairs, tweeted his discontent in both official languages, calling the policy “absolutely unacceptable”. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau retweeted MacAulay’s comment.

The Whole Foods dress code has also been criticized in the United States. Some employees complained earlier this year that the company was preventing them from showing their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

The poppy has become a symbol of remembrance in other Commonwealth countries, but its origins are Canadian. Lieutenant-Colonel John McCrae of Guelph, Ontario, immortalized the scarlet flower in May 1915, when he wrote the poem “In Flanders Fields” on a piece of paper after the death of a fellow soldier in Belgium.

Dozens of Canadian children recite the poem every year, which begins: “In the fields of Flanders, the poppies blow / Between the crosses, row after row / This marks our place. . . “

-With help from Matt Day.