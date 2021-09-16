World
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says main electoral rival has shown poor leadership on Covid – Times of India
MONTREAL: Canadian Prime Minister Justin trudeau, seeking to carve out a lead ahead of Monday’s election, said Thursday his main rival had taken a lax approach in the fight against Covid-19 and demonstrated weak leadership.
Opinion polls show Trudeau’s Liberals are on par with Erin O’Toole’s center-right Tories and should fail in their attempt to win a parliamentary majority.
Trudeau, 49, noted that O’Toole, 48, congratulated Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenneyearlier in the year to quickly lift public health restrictions in his western province.
Covid-19 cases have skyrocketed, threatening the healthcare system. Kenney apologized for mismanaging the pandemic on Wednesday, saying he would introduce vaccine passports.
“The choices leaders make in a crisis are important just days ago, O’Toole was still applauding Kenney for his handling of the pandemic,” Trudeau told reporters in Montreal.
“This is not the leadership we need in Ottawa to end this pandemic for good,” added Trudeau, who supports mandatory vaccination mandates. The Liberal leader has been in power since 2015 but holds only a minority of seats in the House of Commons.
Trudeau said Ottawa would send fans to Alberta, which excluded the Liberals in the 2019 election. Liberal campaign organizers, citing Kenney’s displeasure, say the party could win three of the province’s 34 seats .
How to deal with Covid-19 has become a political challenge for O’Toole. He favors inoculations but says he prefers rapid tests rather than vaccination warrants.
Conservatives could also see a drain of support for the People’s Party of Canada (CPC), which is fueling public anger over vaccinations and lockdowns.
In a tweet, the PPC leader Maxime Bernier attacked Kenney over her vaccination passport advertisement. Bernier said he would travel to the province “to join Albertans in their fight against this bully.”
A Nanos Research telephone poll of 1,200 Canadians for CTV on Thursday put public support for the Liberals at 31.9%, the Conservatives at 30.3% and the left-wing New Democrats at 22.4%.
Such an outcome could produce an impasse in which no party is able to form even a stable minority government. Trudeau called the election two years in advance, seeking to capitalize on his handling of the pandemic, but the Liberals could not ignore voter fatigue.
