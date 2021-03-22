Canadian police tell mother of killed Indigenous man to pull herself together

OTTAWA – When seven police officers arrived at Debbie Baptiste’s home in August 2016, surrounding the house and carrying guns, they informed her that her son was dead. Then, instead of comforting the grieving mother, they asked her if she had been drinking and told her to “pull herself together”.

The callous treatment of Ms Baptiste, a Cree woman, as well as other incidents of racial discrimination by police against her family, were detailed in an independent review released on Monday that investigated the conduct of the police and its investigation into the death of Colten Boushie, a 22 year old Cree in Saskatchewan.

The scathing report of the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police found that the officers had treated Ms. Baptiste “with such callousness that her treatment amounted to a prima facie case of discrimination”. The watchdog group, which lacks the power to sanction, also found that police failed to protect evidence at the crime scene where Mr. Boushie was killed and destroyed records relating to his treatment of the case.

“I felt like I was forever fighting a battle that could never be won,” Ms. Baptiste said at a press conference on Monday. “The injustices of racism in the courtroom, the discrimination must end. Things must change. We need a change for the next generation. “