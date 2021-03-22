Canadian police tell mother of killed Indigenous man to pull herself together
OTTAWA – When seven police officers arrived at Debbie Baptiste’s home in August 2016, surrounding the house and carrying guns, they informed her that her son was dead. Then, instead of comforting the grieving mother, they asked her if she had been drinking and told her to “pull herself together”.
The callous treatment of Ms Baptiste, a Cree woman, as well as other incidents of racial discrimination by police against her family, were detailed in an independent review released on Monday that investigated the conduct of the police and its investigation into the death of Colten Boushie, a 22 year old Cree in Saskatchewan.
The scathing report of the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police found that the officers had treated Ms. Baptiste “with such callousness that her treatment amounted to a prima facie case of discrimination”. The watchdog group, which lacks the power to sanction, also found that police failed to protect evidence at the crime scene where Mr. Boushie was killed and destroyed records relating to his treatment of the case.
“I felt like I was forever fighting a battle that could never be won,” Ms. Baptiste said at a press conference on Monday. “The injustices of racism in the courtroom, the discrimination must end. Things must change. We need a change for the next generation. “
Mr. Boushie was shot and killed after he and four other Indigenous people visited Gerald Stanley’s property in August 2016. Mr. Stanley testified at the trial that he believed their objective was theft, which he and his son tried to prevent.
Mr Stanley was acquitted in 2018 after testifying that he unintentionally shot Mr Boushie in the back of the head when his semi-automatic pistol suffered a rare mechanical malfunction. The verdict shocked many Indigenous Canadians.
In a country where politicians generally hesitated when asked about court rulings, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has made healing Canada’s relationship with its Indigenous peoples a priority, posted a support message and met Mr. Boushie’s family after the 2018 trial.
On Monday, Mr. Trudeau told reporters that the treatment of Mr. Boushie’s family and friends “was unacceptable,” adding: “We have unfortunately seen examples of systemic racism within the RCMP, in many of our countries. institutions, and we have to do it. better. “
The National Police Federation, a union representing the mounted police, countered the report’s findings, saying it “promotes a perspective that does not respect our members and calls into question their impartiality, dedication and professionalism.” In a separate response to the report, the union rejected the commission’s account of the events at Ms Baptiste’s home, saying it “only reflects the interpretation of the interaction by the Boushie family” and that it does not did not reflect the accounts of the officers present.
“The RCMP. The union always asks the people of this country not to believe this woman, ”Chris Murphy, a lawyer for the Boushie family, told reporters. “Shame on them.”
The murder and acquittal remain a source of anger for many Indigenous Canadians who have argued that the case revealed significant loopholes in the Canadian legal system. Mr Boushie’s family and others said police racially discriminated against them while showing deference to a farmer who was ultimately charged with murder.
Mr. Boushie had gone swimming with friends when a tire burst on their Ford Escape near Mr. Stanley’s home in central Saskatchewan. Mr. Stanley testified that he and his son believed the group, many of which were intoxicated, were trying to steal vehicles. The two men came out with guns and also attacked the Escape with a hammer. After Boushie was killed, the others fled.
Therefore, the commission concluded that the police raided Ms. Baptiste’s house in the Cree Nation of the Red Pheasant, her native community, with two objectives: to inform her of Mr. Boushie’s death and to search for a member of the group of Mr. Boushie. friends.
Officers armed with rifles surrounded Ms. Baptiste’s home and told her about her son’s death when she arrived on the porch. After hearing the news, Ms. Baptiste collapsed and was taken inside by the police.
“Ms. Baptiste showed distress at the news they had just given her, a member told her to ‘get a grip’,” the report revealed. “One or more RCMP members smelled her breath.” , apparently for signs of alcohol.
Even though they did not have the required search warrant, the police searched Ms. Baptiste’s home.
Back at the scene of the crime, the report revealed lax investigative practices. Little effort was made to collect forensic evidence immediately afterwards, and little effort was made to protect the evidence at the scene. Despite the forecast of bad weather, the Ford Escape in which Mr Boushie was killed was not covered, allowing rain to wash away the evidence of blood splatter before forensic experts arrived around three days later, according to the commission.
The commission said it was also “very concerned” that the major crimes unit did not attend the crime scene when it took over the case. He also criticized the police for not telling Mr Stanley, his wife and son not to discuss the case between them before making statements and allowing them to come together to a police station. police on horseback in a family car as part of the crime scene. .
The report also said that the police had destroyed the tapes and transcripts of their communications from the time of the murder, which followed standard retention protocols, but took place with the knowledge that Mr Boushie’s family and the commission had filed documents. complaints to which these files would have been relevant. .
“We recognized that systemic racism exists within the RCMP”, Saskatchewan Mounted Police Division said in a statement, adding that he plans to implement the recommendations of the commission report.
Royal Canadian Mounted Police Commissioner Brenda Lucki, who had the opportunity to comment on the commission’s findings ahead of its release, said she accepted its main findings although she rejected some small points in the report.
“This whole top-down justice system needs to be restored,” Chief Bobby Cameron of the Federation of Sovereign Native Nations, which represents Saskatchewan First Nations, told a news conference. “Brenda Lucki, what are you going to do rather than just say we agree with what has been found?” Big deal. Brenda Lucki, do something.
