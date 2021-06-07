World
Canadian police say Muslim family targeted in deadly attack – Times of India
TORONTO: A driver rammed a van into a family of five, killing four and seriously injuring the other in an attack that targeted the victims for being Muslim, Canadian police said Monday.
Authorities said a young man was arrested in the parking lot of a nearby shopping center after Sunday night’s incident in the Ontario city of London. Police said a black van climbed onto a sidewalk and struck victims at an intersection.
“It was an act of mass murder perpetrated against Muslims,” London Mayor Ed Holder said. “It was rooted in unspeakable hatred. The scale of such hatred makes one wonder who we were as a city.”
Police said the dead were a 74-year-old woman, a 46-year-old man, a 44-year-old woman and a 15-year-old girl. A nine-year-old boy has been reported in serious condition. The family asked that the names not be released, officials said.
Nathaniel Veltman, 20, was in custody facing four counts of first degree murder. Police said Veltman, a London resident, did not know the victims.
Detective Superintendent Paul Waight said Veltman was wearing a vest that looked like a bulletproof vest.
Waight said police were not sure at this point if the suspect was a member of a specific hate group. He said London police were working with federal police and prosecutors to see possible terrorism charges. He declined to detail the evidence indicating a possible hate crime, but said the attack was planned.
“We believe the victims were targeted because of their Islamic faith,” said London Police Chief Stephen Williams. “We understand that this event can cause fear and anxiety in the community, especially in the Muslim community, in any community targeted by hatred… There is no tolerance in this community that is motivated by hate and targets others with violence. ”
Canada is generally welcoming to immigrants and all religions, but in 2017, a French Canadian known for his far-right nationalist views engaged in a shootout at a Quebec City mosque that killed six people.
A woman who witnessed the aftermath of the fatal crash said she couldn’t help but think of the victims. Paige Martin said she was pulled over at a red light around 8:30 p.m. when the large pickup drove past her. She said her car shook from the force.
“I was rocked, thinking it was an erratic pilot,” Martin said.
Minutes later, she said, she came across a gruesome and chaotic scene at an intersection near her home, with first responders running to help, a police officer performing chest compressions on one person and three other people. lying on the ground. A few dozen people stood on the sidewalk and several drivers got out of their cars to help them.
“I can’t get the sound of screaming out of my head,” Martin said.
From her apartment, Martin said she could see the scene and watched an official drape a sheet over a body around midnight. “My heart is so broken for them,” she said.
Zahid Khan, a family friend, said the three generations among the dead were a grandmother, father, mother and teenage daughter. The family had immigrated from Pakistan 14 years ago, they were dedicated, decent and generous members of the Muslim Mosque in London, he said.
“They were just out for their walk which they would take every day,” Khan said tearfully near the crash site. “I just wanted to see.”
Qazi Khalil said he saw the family on Thursday as they went out for their nighttime walk. Families lived close to each other and got together on vacation, he said.
“It totally destroyed me from the inside,” Khalil said. “I can’t really come to terms that they were no longer there.”
The National Council of Canadian Muslims said it was more than horrified, saying Muslims in Canada are all too familiar with the violence of islamophobia.
“This is a terrorist attack on Canadian soil and must be treated as such,” said Chairman of the Board, Mustafa Farooq.
A dozen police officers combed the area around the crash site for evidence on Monday. Blue markers on the ground dotted the intersection.
The mayor said the flags will be lowered for three days.
Waight, the police detective, said he believed four deaths were the highest number of homicide victims in a single incident in the city’s history.
“Hate and Islamophobia have NO place in Ontario. Justice must be served for the horrific act of hate that took place in London, Ontario,” tweeted Ontario Premier Doug Ford. “My thoughts and prayers are with families and friends during this difficult time. These heinous acts of violence must end.”
