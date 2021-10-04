World

Canadian police close Ambassador Bridge to United States in search of explosives – Times of India

TORONTO: A major highway bridge connecting Canada and the United States was closed to traffic on Monday as police searched for explosives.
Police in the Canadian border town of Windsor, Ontario, said they had closed the Ambassador Bridge in both directions and diverted traffic to the Detroit Tunnel and the blue water bridge.
The Windsor-Detroit border is the busiest international crossing in North America.
“This is an active, ongoing investigation,” Constable Darius Goze said. He wouldn’t say what information the police had regarding the possible explosives, when they got it or when the bridge might reopen.




