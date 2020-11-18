Canadian opposition: Trudeau must ‘grow a backbone’ and ban Huawei 5G

A non-binding motion brought forward by the Tories calls on Candian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to ban Huawei’s 5G within 30 days.

The Canadian opposition on Wednesday called on the government of Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to be tougher on China, including officially banning the use of Huawei Technologies Co Ltd’s 5G technology in the country.

Opposition parties pass a non-binding motion brought forward by the Conservatives, calling China a threat to Canadian interests and values, and urging the government to draft a plan to “combat China’s growing foreign operations” in Canada .

“We call on the Liberal government to finally grow and make a decision on Huawei’s involvement in Canada’s 5G network,” said Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole.

5G networks offer data speeds up to 50 or 100 times faster than 4G networks and are expected to power everything from telemedicine and remote surgery to self-driving cars.

Trudeau heads a minority government that relies on one of the three opposition parties to pass legislation and stay afloat. Last month the Prime Minister appeared to call for an early vote, without success, but many in Ottawa are now expecting an early election next year.

The arrest of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver under a US arrest warrant two years ago placed Canada in the midst of the US-US trade war. China, and Ottawa continue to struggle to respond to Beijing’s aggressive tactics.

After Meng’s arrest, China arrested two Canadian citizens for suspected espionage, and they have been in jail ever since. China has also cut imports of canola. Meng is fighting extradition to the United States.

The Trudeau government has put on hold any decision on whether or not to allow Huawei 5G technology, even though Ottawa’s main allies in the Five-Eyes intelligence exchange group – the US, UK, Australia and New Zealand – have all taken steps to ban Huawei.

Trudeau reiterated that the government was awaiting a recommendation from the country’s intelligence agencies.

The opposition motion, which passed 179-146, called on the government, within 30 days, to formally ban Huawei 5G and develop a plan to counter Chinese operations aimed at intimidating Chinese nationals living in Canada.