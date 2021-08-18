Canadian justice attorney says lawyers for Huawei CFO ignore facts

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) – The defense team for a senior Chinese leader fighting extradition to the United States has offered an “alternative narrative” that ignores the case against it, a lawyer for the Canadian Department of Justice at a hearing.

Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei’s Technologies and daughter of its founder, was arrested at Vancouver airport at the end of 2018 at the request of US authorities. His arrest infuriated Beijing, which views his case as a political step to prevent China’s rise to power.

The United States wants Meng extradited to face fraud charges, alleging she committed fraud by deceiving HSBC bank about the company’s business dealings in Iran. He accuses Huawei of using a Hong Kong shell company called Skycom to sell equipment to Iran in violation of US sanctions.

Defense lawyers argued that the case against Meng was flawed and that there was not enough evidence to justify his extradition.

But in his final submissions, Justice Department attorney Robert Frater disputed defense claims that there is no evidence that Meng made any false statements that put the bank at risk of violating sanctions. .

By not revealing Huawei’s true relationship with Skycom, Meng put HSBC at risk of violating U.S. sanctions against Iran, he said.

“HSBC has been denied a fair opportunity to take the necessary action,” Frater told Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes.

He said Meng was honest in parts of her meeting with an HSBC executive, but she didn’t tell “the whole truth and nothing but the truth.”

Frater said the defense was trying to “blame the victim” by claiming it was the bank’s decision to transfer money from Skycom via the United States.

Meng, who attended the hearing with an electronic ankle monitoring device, followed the proceedings through an interpreter.

Holmes is not expected to rule on Meng’s extradition until the end of the year. Whatever its decision, it will likely be appealed.

The affair has deteriorated relations between Canada and China.

Two Canadians – Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig – were arrested in China in December 2018 in apparent retaliation for Meng’s arrest.

A Chinese court this month sentenced Spavor to 11 years in prison for espionage.

In another case, the Superior People’s Court in northeast China’s Liaoning Province dismissed the appeal of Canadian Robert Schellenberg, whose sentence of 15 years in prison for drug trafficking was increased to died in January 2019 following Meng’s arrest.

Meng remains on bail in Vancouver and lives in a mansion.